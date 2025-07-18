https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/us-could-run-out-of-missiles-in-eight-days---douglas-macgregor-1122454473.html
US Could Run Out of Missiles in Eight Days - Douglas Macgregor
Ex-Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor added that President Donald Trump should be briefed on how low the US missile stockpile "really is."
Macgregor urged the US to "stop sending weapons abroad" as he warned of America’s exhausting stockpile of offensive and defensive missiles.The remarks come just days after President Trump announced new massive shipments of US weapons to Ukraine.Russia has repeatedly stressed that the long-range weapons supplied by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians on Russian territory and disrupt peace efforts.Allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, as Russian President Putin has previously stated."We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," he said. "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict," the president added.
Ex-Pentagon adviser Douglas Macgregor added that President Donald Trump should be briefed on how low the US missile stockpile "really is."
Macgregor urged the US to "stop sending weapons abroad" as he warned of America’s exhausting stockpile of offensive and defensive missiles.
"Translation, we can fight an 8-day war, and then we would have to go nuclear," the former Pentagon adviser argued in an X post.
The remarks come just days after President Trump announced new massive shipments of US weapons
to Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that the long-range weapons supplied by the West are being used by Ukrainian forces to target civilians on Russian territory and disrupt peace efforts.
Allowing Ukraine to use these weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict
, as Russian President Putin has previously stated.
"We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face," he said. "The key question is whether to consider NATO countries as directly involved in the military conflict," the president added.