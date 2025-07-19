International
Moldova’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has effectively legalized the opportunity for election fraud via postal voting, a member of the opposition Victory (Pobeda) bloc, Vadim Fotescu, said on Friday.
During last year’s presidential election, Moldovan citizens living in the United States, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland were for the first time allowed to vote by mail. On Thursday, the parliament approved the expansion of this list to include Japan, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand. Moldovans residing in Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, where hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens live, do not have access to postal voting, the lawmaker said, arguing that these voters are largely opposed to PAS. Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. Opposition lawmakers have been detained at the airport for visiting Russia, and criminal cases are piling up against critics. The ruling party is also pushing to ban protests around elections and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption."
Moldovan Authorities Effectively Legalize Opportunity to Falsify Elections - Victory Bloc

09:32 GMT 19.07.2025
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has effectively legalized the opportunity for election fraud via postal voting, a member of the opposition Victory (Pobeda) bloc, Vadim Fotescu, said on Friday.
During last year’s presidential election, Moldovan citizens living in the United States, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland were for the first time allowed to vote by mail. On Thursday, the parliament approved the expansion of this list to include Japan, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand.
"PAS has legalized the possibility of election fraud through postal voting, seriously discrediting Moldovan citizens’ right to a fair electoral choice. This ‘innovation’ was presented as a way to ensure voting rights for citizens abroad, but in reality, it is only being used in countries where PAS expects to gain extra votes," Fotescu told a briefing.
Moldovans residing in Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, where hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens live, do not have access to postal voting, the lawmaker said, arguing that these voters are largely opposed to PAS.
Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28.
Recently, the Moldovan authorities have used repressive measures against people who oppose the official course of Chisinau. Opposition lawmakers have been detained at the airport for visiting Russia, and criminal cases are piling up against critics. The ruling party is also pushing to ban protests around elections and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption."
