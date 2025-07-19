https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-industry-facilities-linked-to-missile-production-1122459361.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities Linked to Missile Production
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities Linked to Missile Production
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces conducted a grouped strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities that produced components for missiles and strike drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-07-19T11:35+0000
2025-07-19T11:35+0000
2025-07-19T11:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg
"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a grouped strike using long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons, strike UAVs at enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry that produce components of missiles and strike drones. All the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces also struck a military airfield and an aircraft repair facility, aircraft repair enterprise, as well as UAV launch sites and temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian troops in a total of 132 areas, the statement read. The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/russias-weekly-military-gains-precision-strikes-and-ten-liberated-settlements-1122455709.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_44:0:1452:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_cea36c1514d7d4961a0cd5629916186e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, ukraine hostilities, russia's precise strikes on ukraine, ukraine conflict
russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, ukraine hostilities, russia's precise strikes on ukraine, ukraine conflict
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities Linked to Missile Production
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces conducted a grouped strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities that produced components for missiles and strike drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a grouped strike using long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons, strike UAVs at enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry that produce components of missiles and strike drones. All the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces also struck a military airfield
and an aircraft repair facility, aircraft repair enterprise, as well as UAV launch sites and temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian troops in a total of 132 areas, the statement read.
The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country.