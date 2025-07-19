International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities Linked to Missile Production
The Russian armed forces conducted a grouped strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities that produced components for missiles and strike drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a grouped strike using long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons, strike UAVs at enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry that produce components of missiles and strike drones. All the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces also struck a military airfield and an aircraft repair facility, aircraft repair enterprise, as well as UAV launch sites and temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian troops in a total of 132 areas, the statement read. The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country.
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities Linked to Missile Production

11:35 GMT 19.07.2025
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces conducted a grouped strike on Ukraine's defense industry facilities that produced components for missiles and strike drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a grouped strike using long-range air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons, strike UAVs at enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry that produce components of missiles and strike drones. All the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces also struck a military airfield and an aircraft repair facility, aircraft repair enterprise, as well as UAV launch sites and temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian troops in a total of 132 areas, the statement read.
The Russian armed forces started striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after a bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Russian authorities believe had been carried out by Ukrainian security services. The strikes target energy, defense, military administration and communications facilities across the country.
