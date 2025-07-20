https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/five-reasons-why-no-amount-of-additional-nato-support-to-ukraine-can-stop-russian-steamroller-1122463323.html

Five Reasons Why No Amount of Additional NATO Support to Ukraine Can Stop Russian Steamroller

The US and its European NATO allies are working on new arrangements to keep the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine going for as long as possible. Here's why the outcome will be the same no matter how much additional support is delivered.

1. Ukraine Has Already LostLong term, “there is no material-technical nor political strategy” to avoid Ukraine’s defeat, Quincy Institute fellow Almut Rochowanski told Responsible Statecraft this week, stressing that the West simply doesn’t have the capacity to arm Kiev sufficiently to stop it from losing more territory, troops, arms and infrastructure.2. Russia’s Advance Has Become UnstoppableCase in point? The ongoing summer offensive, which even the Russophobic NYT admits has scored “its biggest monthly gains in territory since the beginning of the year” in June – attributable to advantages in troops, airpower and the “methodical” destruction of Ukraine’s army.3. Any New Resources Delivered Will Be WastedCurrently, new deliveries include promises of additional Patriot batteries, sourced from European (not US) stocks, and 49 used Australian M1 Abrams tanks.Announced to great fanfare, the latter aren’t enough to field even one armored brigade, much less challenge overwhelming Russian FPV drone, artillery and ATGM superiority.As for Patriots, both Russian and Western analysts like CEPA calculate that with the US manufacturing 500-600 PAC-3 interceptors per year, Russia’s output of 200+ missiles PER MONTH is easily enough to overwhelm and “swamp” Ukraine’s defenses.4. No Amount of New Support Can HelpWith any prospect of a Russian defeat vanishing, the only “rational” motivation for the West to continue arming Kiev lies in “the logic of continuing the war to exterminate our two peoples,” Kostikin told Sputnik.5. Preparing for war with Russia?But NATO's real goal? Preparing Europe for a direct clash with Russia, the observer says.

