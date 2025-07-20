International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/us-has-evidence-to-prosecute-those-involved-in-2016-election-conspiracy-1122463454.html
US Has Evidence to Prosecute Those Involved in 2016 Election Conspiracy
US Has Evidence to Prosecute Those Involved in 2016 Election Conspiracy
Sputnik International
The US authorities have evidence that allows them to bring criminal charges against the people in former US President Barack Obama's administration who manufactured evidence about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.
2025-07-20T17:31+0000
2025-07-20T17:31+0000
americas
tulsi gabbard
barack obama
donald trump
russia
us
russian collusion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107681/83/1076818372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ac09c616b8bb82a29e19910fe9eb37ae.jpg
"We have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice, to prosecute and indict those responsible," Gabbard told Fox News on Sunday. More evidence will be released next week to shed light on the Obama administration's purported collusion to inflate the claims about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when incumbent US President Donald Trump won his first presidential term, Gabbard added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/papers-relating-to-fabricated-case-of-russias-2016-election-meddling-sent-to-doj---gabbard-1122458069.html
americas
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107681/83/1076818372_149:0:2878:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc47cf51e5836cffa91603445f19ea9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
tulsi gabbard, obama administration, russia interference, 2016 election, trump 2016, election meddling, us intelligence, fabricated evidence, indictments, criminal charges, obama officials, russia hoax, us politics, fox news, tulsi gabbard statement, us election scandal, russiagate, us department of justice, political prosecution, 2016 election investigation
tulsi gabbard, obama administration, russia interference, 2016 election, trump 2016, election meddling, us intelligence, fabricated evidence, indictments, criminal charges, obama officials, russia hoax, us politics, fox news, tulsi gabbard statement, us election scandal, russiagate, us department of justice, political prosecution, 2016 election investigation

US Has Evidence to Prosecute Those Involved in 2016 Election Conspiracy

17:31 GMT 20.07.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Tulsi Gabbard
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US authorities have evidence that allows them to bring criminal charges against the people in former US President Barack Obama's administration who manufactured evidence about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.
"We have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice, to prosecute and indict those responsible," Gabbard told Fox News on Sunday.
More evidence will be released next week to shed light on the Obama administration's purported collusion to inflate the claims about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when incumbent US President Donald Trump won his first presidential term, Gabbard added.
In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2025
World
Papers Relating to Fabricated Case of Russia's 2016 Election Meddling Sent to DOJ - DNI Gabbard
Yesterday, 04:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала