https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/us-has-evidence-to-prosecute-those-involved-in-2016-election-conspiracy-1122463454.html

US Has Evidence to Prosecute Those Involved in 2016 Election Conspiracy

US Has Evidence to Prosecute Those Involved in 2016 Election Conspiracy

Sputnik International

The US authorities have evidence that allows them to bring criminal charges against the people in former US President Barack Obama's administration who manufactured evidence about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

2025-07-20T17:31+0000

2025-07-20T17:31+0000

2025-07-20T17:31+0000

americas

tulsi gabbard

barack obama

donald trump

russia

us

russian collusion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107681/83/1076818372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ac09c616b8bb82a29e19910fe9eb37ae.jpg

"We have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice, to prosecute and indict those responsible," Gabbard told Fox News on Sunday. More evidence will be released next week to shed light on the Obama administration's purported collusion to inflate the claims about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when incumbent US President Donald Trump won his first presidential term, Gabbard added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/papers-relating-to-fabricated-case-of-russias-2016-election-meddling-sent-to-doj---gabbard-1122458069.html

americas

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tulsi gabbard, obama administration, russia interference, 2016 election, trump 2016, election meddling, us intelligence, fabricated evidence, indictments, criminal charges, obama officials, russia hoax, us politics, fox news, tulsi gabbard statement, us election scandal, russiagate, us department of justice, political prosecution, 2016 election investigation