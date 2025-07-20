https://sputnikglobe.com/20250720/us-has-evidence-to-prosecute-those-involved-in-2016-election-conspiracy-1122463454.html
US Has Evidence to Prosecute Those Involved in 2016 Election Conspiracy
The US authorities have evidence that allows them to bring criminal charges against the people in former US President Barack Obama's administration who manufactured evidence about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.
"We have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice, to prosecute and indict those responsible," Gabbard told Fox News on Sunday. More evidence will be released next week to shed light on the Obama administration's purported collusion to inflate the claims about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when incumbent US President Donald Trump won his first presidential term, Gabbard added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US authorities have evidence that allows them to bring criminal charges against the people in former US President Barack Obama's administration who manufactured evidence about Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.
"We have the evidence to be able to move forward and bring about justice, to prosecute and indict those responsible," Gabbard told Fox News on Sunday.
More evidence will be released next week to shed light on the Obama administration's purported collusion to inflate the claims about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, when incumbent US President Donald Trump won his first presidential term, Gabbard added.