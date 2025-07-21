https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/armenian-apostolic-church-urges-authorities-to-stop-pressure-campaign-against-its-spiritual-center-1122469297.html
Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Authorities to Stop Pressure Campaign Against Its Spiritual Center
Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Authorities to Stop Pressure Campaign Against Its Spiritual Center
Sputnik International
YEREVAN, July 21 (Sputnik) - The Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) on Monday called on the state to stop the encroachment announced by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan against its spiritual center, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (MSoHE).
2025-07-21T18:41+0000
2025-07-21T18:41+0000
2025-07-21T18:41+0000
world
nikol pashinyan
armenia
church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0e/1122435933_0:141:3139:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_3ac4e31e567a1f6b764bbf7f7b4617ce.jpg
On July 20, Pashinyan announced plans to hold a rally against the hierarchs of the AAC in Vagharshapat, where the center is located. He described it as a "spiritual meeting" and called on supporters to prepare for it. This follows almost two months of demands by Pashinyan that the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, resign."The MSoHE condemns this attempt to incite attacks and violence, which is an open interference in the life of the Armenian Church and its self-government," the ACC said in a statement, urging ruling political forces to stop the unlawful anti-Church campaign and focus on addressing the serious challenges facing the country instead. Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated sharply after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May, and proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who came out in defense of the Church, was arrested on trumped up coup plot charges, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/armenian-church-vs-state-legal-expert-warns-of-political-interference-in-etchmiadzin-1122466624.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/pashinyan-has-turned-armenia-into-private-fiefdom-and-karapetyans-arrest-is-proof-1122443748.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0e/1122435933_204:0:2933:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_82c6c7aa1887c1dc101b7619d7665e60.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what's going on in armenia against the church, why is armenia cracking down on its orthodox church
what's going on in armenia against the church, why is armenia cracking down on its orthodox church
Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Authorities to Stop Pressure Campaign Against Its Spiritual Center
YEREVAN, July 21 (Sputnik) - The Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) on Monday called on the state to stop the encroachment announced by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan against its spiritual center, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (MSoHE).
On July 20, Pashinyan announced plans to hold a rally against the hierarchs of the AAC in Vagharshapat, where the center is located. He described it as a "spiritual meeting" and called on supporters to prepare for it. This follows almost two months of demands by Pashinyan that the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, resign.
"The MSoHE condemns this attempt to incite attacks and violence, which is an open interference in the life of the Armenian Church and its self-government," the ACC said in a statement, urging ruling political forces to stop the unlawful anti-Church campaign and focus on addressing the serious challenges facing the country instead.
"At the same time, we appeal to the competent authorities and state officials to take all necessary and legal measures to prevent this illegal event," the statement said. "We urge the sons of our people not to succumb to the provocations of the authorities, to remain vigilant and prudent, and to unite in faith and prayer to overcome current difficulties."
Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated sharply after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May, and proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.
Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who came out in defense of the Church, was arrested on trumped up coup plot charges, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.