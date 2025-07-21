International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/armenian-apostolic-church-urges-authorities-to-stop-pressure-campaign-against-its-spiritual-center-1122469297.html
Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Authorities to Stop Pressure Campaign Against Its Spiritual Center
Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Authorities to Stop Pressure Campaign Against Its Spiritual Center
Sputnik International
YEREVAN, July 21 (Sputnik) - The Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) on Monday called on the state to stop the encroachment announced by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan against its spiritual center, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (MSoHE).
2025-07-21T18:41+0000
2025-07-21T18:41+0000
world
nikol pashinyan
armenia
church
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0e/1122435933_0:141:3139:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_3ac4e31e567a1f6b764bbf7f7b4617ce.jpg
On July 20, Pashinyan announced plans to hold a rally against the hierarchs of the AAC in Vagharshapat, where the center is located. He described it as a "spiritual meeting" and called on supporters to prepare for it. This follows almost two months of demands by Pashinyan that the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, resign."The MSoHE condemns this attempt to incite attacks and violence, which is an open interference in the life of the Armenian Church and its self-government," the ACC said in a statement, urging ruling political forces to stop the unlawful anti-Church campaign and focus on addressing the serious challenges facing the country instead. Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated sharply after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May, and proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who came out in defense of the Church, was arrested on trumped up coup plot charges, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/armenian-church-vs-state-legal-expert-warns-of-political-interference-in-etchmiadzin-1122466624.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/pashinyan-has-turned-armenia-into-private-fiefdom-and-karapetyans-arrest-is-proof-1122443748.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0e/1122435933_204:0:2933:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_82c6c7aa1887c1dc101b7619d7665e60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what's going on in armenia against the church, why is armenia cracking down on its orthodox church
what's going on in armenia against the church, why is armenia cracking down on its orthodox church

Armenian Apostolic Church Urges Authorities to Stop Pressure Campaign Against Its Spiritual Center

18:41 GMT 21.07.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankA priest and police officers outside a courthouse in Yerevan. A criminal case has been opened against Archbishop of Shirak of the Armenian Apostolic Church Mikael Ajapakhian, who is accused of publicly calling for the seizure of power, violation of territorial integrity, renunciation of sovereignty and violent overthrow of the constitutional order. On the night of June 28, Mikael Ajapakhian was arrested by a court decision for two months.
A priest and police officers outside a courthouse in Yerevan. A criminal case has been opened against Archbishop of Shirak of the Armenian Apostolic Church Mikael Ajapakhian, who is accused of publicly calling for the seizure of power, violation of territorial integrity, renunciation of sovereignty and violent overthrow of the constitutional order. On the night of June 28, Mikael Ajapakhian was arrested by a court decision for two months. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
YEREVAN, July 21 (Sputnik) - The Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) on Monday called on the state to stop the encroachment announced by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan against its spiritual center, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin (MSoHE).
On July 20, Pashinyan announced plans to hold a rally against the hierarchs of the AAC in Vagharshapat, where the center is located. He described it as a "spiritual meeting" and called on supporters to prepare for it. This follows almost two months of demands by Pashinyan that the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, resign.
"The MSoHE condemns this attempt to incite attacks and violence, which is an open interference in the life of the Armenian Church and its self-government," the ACC said in a statement, urging ruling political forces to stop the unlawful anti-Church campaign and focus on addressing the serious challenges facing the country instead.
"At the same time, we appeal to the competent authorities and state officials to take all necessary and legal measures to prevent this illegal event," the statement said. "We urge the sons of our people not to succumb to the provocations of the authorities, to remain vigilant and prudent, and to unite in faith and prayer to overcome current difficulties."
A man prays during a reconsecration ceremony of the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, after several years of restoration, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
World
Armenian Church vs. State: Legal Expert Warns of Political Interference in Etchmiadzin
10:34 GMT
Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated sharply after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May, and proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.
Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who came out in defense of the Church, was arrested on trumped up coup plot charges, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.
Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2025
Analysis
Pashinyan Has Turned Armenia Into Private Fiefdom and Karapetyan’s Arrest is Proof
15 July, 12:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала