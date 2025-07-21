https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/fed-under-fire-treasury-chief-calls-for-full-review-of-central-banks-performance-1122467649.html

Fed Under Fire: Treasury Chief Calls for Full Review of Central Bank’s Performance

The United States Federal Reserve should be examined as an institution to see if it operates successfully, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said on Monday.

"I think that what we need to do is examine the entire Federal Reserve institution and whether they have been successful … I am going to be in the building this evening. There is a regulatory conference that begins tomorrow ... Again, I think that we should think, has the organization succeeded in its mission? You know, if this were the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] and we were having this many mistakes, we would go back and look at why this has happened," Bessent told CNBC. He added that there is a problem with "fearmongering" over US President Donald Trump's tariffs within the watchdog, even though the trade measures have so far led to "very little, if any" inflation. Last week, Trump said that while he does not plan to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, he is not ruling out that option. The president also mentioned that he views White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as a potential replacement for Powell as Fed chair. Speaking of Bessent's candidacy, the president said that he was not considering him because he "likes the job he is doing" as the secretary of the Treasury. Prior to that, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CBS that Trump had asked lawmakers from the Republican Party whether he should fire the Fed Chair and got their approval. Several of the sources added that after getting the approval from GOP House lawmakers during a meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president indicated that he would move forward with the decision. In early July, Trump said that Powell should immediately resign. Shortly before that, the president told reporters that he had two or three people who could succeed Powell, whom he called a "moron." In June, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump's repeated calls for cuts. In his statement that day, Powell noted that increases in tariffs imposed by the United States this year can push up prices and affect the entire economic activity.

