Trump’s Tariff Strategy Backfires, Boosts US Dependence on Russia
President Donald Trump's tariffs may have had some unintended blowback, according to The Washington Post. The US has become more dependent on Russian fertilizer, particularly urea.
russia
Trump’s Tariff Strategy Backfires, Boosts US Dependence on Russia
President Donald Trump's go-to economic weapon – tariffs – may have had some unintended blowback, according to The Washington Post.
The US has become more dependent on Russian fertilizer, particularly urea, which is essential for crops like wheat, corn, and rice.
In May alone, Russia supplied 64% of America’s urea imports – nearly double its pre-tariff share, per financial firm StoneX.
Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on most countries
(including major fertilizer exporters like Qatar and Algeria), but left Russia untouched.
Now, Trump is threatening 100% tariffs on Russian goods
if there’s no Ukraine ceasefire within 50 days.
Whether fertilizers are included is unclear, but just the threat has already sent prices climbing, the outlet says.
In 2024, US fertilizer imports from Russia hit $1.3 billion, mostly urea and urea-ammonium nitrate. With rising uncertainty, America’s farmers are bracing for impact.