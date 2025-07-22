https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/grahams-crusade-more-bombs-more-bucks-1122473053.html

Graham's* Crusade: More Bombs, More Bucks

Graham's* Crusade: More Bombs, More Bucks

Sputnik International

US Senator Lindsey Graham is a top pick for American defense contractors, fueling a steady cash flow straight to their pockets. Let’s dig into how he does it.

2025-07-22T14:43+0000

2025-07-22T14:43+0000

2025-07-22T14:43+0000

americas

us

military & intelligence

lindsey graham

ukraine

israel

russia

am general

honeywell

us army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/20/1078552089_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c188ab6491a4d55987c47635e3b72897.jpg

Warmonger in His Own Words "If I were a defense contractor, I'd be big time for Lindsey Graham, because I've been forward-leaning on rebuilding our military," Graham stated in June 2015. "People come to you because of your positions." Graham's Backers Defense Cash Quid Pro Quo? How does Graham return the favor? By boosting defense spending. Tricky Schemes – Even More Cash Graham strongly backed the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees loans for foreign buyers of US goods. His donor GE gained big: Nothing Personal, Just Business Graham's calls for more arms for Ukraine and Israel in 2025 can be easily explained: He wants to be re-elected in 2026. He raised roughly $110 million for his 2020 re-election campaign and expects defense contractors to fork out again. *designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/lindsey-graham-is-a-classic-colonial-imperialist-who-profits-from-us-war-machine-1122454747.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/hit-russia-hurt-yourself---economist-slams-lindsey-graham-tariff-threats-1122468839.html

americas

ukraine

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

lindsey graham, us defense contractors, lockheed martin, raytheon, general electric, northrop, boeing, senator graham re-election bid, graham's super pac, security is strength