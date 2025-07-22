https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/grahams-crusade-more-bombs-more-bucks-1122473053.html
Graham's* Crusade: More Bombs, More Bucks
US Senator Lindsey Graham is a top pick for American defense contractors, fueling a steady cash flow straight to their pockets. Let’s dig into how he does it.
Warmonger in His Own Words "If I were a defense contractor, I'd be big time for Lindsey Graham, because I've been forward-leaning on rebuilding our military," Graham stated in June 2015. "People come to you because of your positions." Graham's Backers Defense Cash Quid Pro Quo? How does Graham return the favor? By boosting defense spending. Tricky Schemes – Even More Cash Graham strongly backed the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees loans for foreign buyers of US goods. His donor GE gained big: Nothing Personal, Just Business Graham's calls for more arms for Ukraine and Israel in 2025 can be easily explained: He wants to be re-elected in 2026. He raised roughly $110 million for his 2020 re-election campaign and expects defense contractors to fork out again. *designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
Warmonger in His Own Words
"If I were a defense contractor, I'd be big time for Lindsey Graham, because I've been forward-leaning on rebuilding our military," Graham stated in June 2015. "People come to you because of your positions."
Boeing, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric (GE) and Raytheon.
His super PAC, Security is Strength, spent nearly $4 million in 2016
and $13 million in 2020
Per The Intercept, a major share
of the super PAC's funding came from defense contractors.
Per OpenSecrets, the defense sector gave
Graham $1.1 million between 1993 and 2024.
But most came from defense-tied individuals – like AM General owner Ron Perelman and GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt who gave $500,000 and $25,000 for his presidential bid in 2015, respectively, per The Intercept.
How does Graham return the favor? By boosting defense spending.
In 2014, AM General won a $245.6 million military contract with the US Army. Coincidence?
In 2015, Graham hiked
the Overseas Contingency Operations budget to $96 billion – $38 billion more than the original $58 billion allocation.
Tricky Schemes – Even More Cash
Graham strongly backed the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees loans for foreign buyers of US goods.
In 2014, the bank approved $1 billion in GE deals.
GE also landed $2.2 billion in defense contracts that year.
Nothing Personal, Just Business
Graham's calls for more arms for Ukraine and Israel in 2025 can be easily explained: He wants to be re-elected in 2026.
He raised roughly $110 million for his 2020 re-election campaign and expects defense contractors to fork out again.
*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia