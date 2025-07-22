International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/grahams-crusade-more-bombs-more-bucks-1122473053.html
Graham's* Crusade: More Bombs, More Bucks
Graham's* Crusade: More Bombs, More Bucks
Sputnik International
US Senator Lindsey Graham is a top pick for American defense contractors, fueling a steady cash flow straight to their pockets. Let’s dig into how he does it.
2025-07-22T14:43+0000
2025-07-22T14:43+0000
americas
us
military & intelligence
lindsey graham
ukraine
israel
russia
am general
honeywell
us army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/20/1078552089_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c188ab6491a4d55987c47635e3b72897.jpg
Warmonger in His Own Words "If I were a defense contractor, I'd be big time for Lindsey Graham, because I've been forward-leaning on rebuilding our military," Graham stated in June 2015. "People come to you because of your positions." Graham's Backers Defense Cash Quid Pro Quo? How does Graham return the favor? By boosting defense spending. Tricky Schemes – Even More Cash Graham strongly backed the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees loans for foreign buyers of US goods. His donor GE gained big: Nothing Personal, Just Business Graham's calls for more arms for Ukraine and Israel in 2025 can be easily explained: He wants to be re-elected in 2026. He raised roughly $110 million for his 2020 re-election campaign and expects defense contractors to fork out again. *designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/lindsey-graham-is-a-classic-colonial-imperialist-who-profits-from-us-war-machine-1122454747.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/hit-russia-hurt-yourself---economist-slams-lindsey-graham-tariff-threats-1122468839.html
americas
ukraine
israel
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107855/20/1078552089_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2468144179b27bf145239b3e3ff99a92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lindsey graham, us defense contractors, lockheed martin, raytheon, general electric, northrop, boeing, senator graham re-election bid, graham's super pac, security is strength
lindsey graham, us defense contractors, lockheed martin, raytheon, general electric, northrop, boeing, senator graham re-election bid, graham's super pac, security is strength

Graham's* Crusade: More Bombs, More Bucks

14:43 GMT 22.07.2025
© AP Photo / Susan WalshSen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
US Senator Lindsey Graham is a top pick for American defense contractors, fueling a steady cash flow straight to their pockets. Let’s dig into how he does it.

Warmonger in His Own Words

"If I were a defense contractor, I'd be big time for Lindsey Graham, because I've been forward-leaning on rebuilding our military," Graham stated in June 2015. "People come to you because of your positions."

Graham's Backers

Boeing, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric (GE) and Raytheon.
His super PAC, Security is Strength, spent nearly $4 million in 2016 and $13 million in 2020.
Per The Intercept, a major share of the super PAC's funding came from defense contractors.

Defense Cash

Per OpenSecrets, the defense sector gave Graham $1.1 million between 1993 and 2024.
But most came from defense-tied individuals – like AM General owner Ron Perelman and GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt who gave $500,000 and $25,000 for his presidential bid in 2015, respectively, per The Intercept.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, departs following a classified briefing on President Donald Trump's directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Washington, Thursday, June 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
World
Lindsey Graham* is a 'Classic Colonial Imperialist' Who Profits From US War Machine
18 July, 09:13 GMT

Quid Pro Quo?

How does Graham return the favor? By boosting defense spending.
In 2014, AM General won a $245.6 million military contract with the US Army. Coincidence?
In 2015, Graham hiked the Overseas Contingency Operations budget to $96 billion – $38 billion more than the original $58 billion allocation.

Tricky Schemes – Even More Cash

Graham strongly backed the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees loans for foreign buyers of US goods.
His donor GE gained big:
In 2014, the bank approved $1 billion in GE deals.
GE also landed $2.2 billion in defense contracts that year.

Nothing Personal, Just Business

Graham's calls for more arms for Ukraine and Israel in 2025 can be easily explained: He wants to be re-elected in 2026.
He raised roughly $110 million for his 2020 re-election campaign and expects defense contractors to fork out again.
US Senator Lindsey Graham - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2025
Analysis
Hit Russia, Hurt Yourself - Economist Slams Lindsey Graham* Tariff Threats
Yesterday, 17:19 GMT
*designated as an extremist and terrorist in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала