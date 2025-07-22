https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/russia-sees-wests-line-of-escalating-tensions-including-in-nuclear-sphere---kremlin-1122471812.html
Russia Sees West's Line of Escalating Tensions, Including in Nuclear Sphere - Kremlin
Russia sees the West's policy of escalating tensions, including in the nuclear sphere, and is monitoring the situation in order to outline tasks to ensure security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We see a line towards escalation of tensions, towards militarization, including nuclear militarization. Our relevant departments are monitoring the development of events in this area and formulating tasks to ensure our security against the backdrop of what is happening," Peskov told reporters, answering a corresponding question from Sputnik. Today there is no basis for holding the summit of the leaders of the Nuclear Five countries, the spokesman added.Moscow hopes that a new round of talks with Ukraine will take place this week, Peskov said.When asked about a timeframe for a possible agreement on the Ukrainian settlement, the official said that it depends on many factors.Russia and Ukraine will have to discuss complex topics during the negotiations, including draft memoranda on the settlement, the Kremlin spokesman said.The issue of the Ukrainian settlement is so complex that reaching an agreement on conducting exchanges of prisoners of war or returning the bodies of the dead soldiers is already a result, the spokesman added.
"We see a line towards escalation of tensions, towards militarization, including nuclear militarization. Our relevant departments are monitoring the development of events in this area and formulating tasks to ensure our security against the backdrop of what is happening," Peskov told reporters, answering a corresponding question from Sputnik.
Today there is no basis for holding the summit of the leaders of the Nuclear Five countries, the spokesman added.
Moscow hopes that a new round of talks with Ukraine will take place this week, Peskov said.
"We hope that it [the third round] will be this week, as soon as we are ready, we will make a statement on the dates," Peskov told reporters.
When asked about a timeframe for a possible agreement on the Ukrainian settlement, the official said that it depends on many factors.
Russia and Ukraine will have to discuss complex topics during the negotiations, including draft memoranda on the settlement, the Kremlin spokesman said.
"The topic of negotiations is quite complex. In addition to other issues, of course, it will be necessary to discuss those very draft memoranda that we exchanged during the second round," Peskov told reporters.
The issue of the Ukrainian settlement is so complex that reaching an agreement on conducting exchanges of prisoners of war or returning the bodies of the dead soldiers is already a result, the spokesman added.