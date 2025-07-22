https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-novotoretskoye-in-dpr-1122471683.html

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Novotoretskoye in DPR

Russia's Tsentr group of forces have taken control of the settlement of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of resolute actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novotoretskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 365 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian soldiers and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.

