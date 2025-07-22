International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Novotoretskoye in DPR
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Novotoretskoye in DPR
Russia's Tsentr group of forces have taken control of the settlement of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of resolute actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novotoretskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 365 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian soldiers and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
11:25 GMT 22.07.2025
Russian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
Russia's Tsentr group of forces have taken control of the settlement of Novotoretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of resolute actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novotoretskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 365 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 365 servicepeople, two combat armored vehicles, two cars, and six field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian soldiers and the Zapad group has eliminated more than 210 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
