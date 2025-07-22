International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/trump-wants-to-distance-himself-from-ukraine-conflict---former-aide-1122470099.html
Trump Wants to Distance Himself From Ukraine Conflict - Former Aide
Trump Wants to Distance Himself From Ukraine Conflict - Former Aide
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump wants to distance himself from the conflict in Ukraine both diplomatically and militarily, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton believes.
2025-07-22T03:42+0000
2025-07-22T03:42+0000
world
us
donald trump
john bolton
ukraine
military aid
us military aid
foreign military aid
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3ea8ce2c5b7354566227142e503280.jpg
"Unfortunately, Mr. Trump seems more interested in extricating himself from Ukraine, diplomatically and militarily. And his decision highlights larger concerns about America’s lackluster defense spending and its economic readiness to boost military production," Bolton wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. Trump, who has repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multibillion-dollar military aid to Ukraine, announced a new scheme last week to supply weapons to Kiev through NATO allies. According to Trump, the United States will sell European countries a large batch of weapons worth billions of dollars — including missiles, air defense systems and ammunition — after which the allies will transfer them to Ukraine and replenish their stockpiles through new purchases from American manufacturers. Trump emphasized that the scheme was fully agreed upon and would be implemented in the near future with funds from NATO countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/trump-has-no-idea-who-authorized-pause-on-military-aid-to-ukraine-1122416157.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_196:0:2860:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_03d75e30c006272b012a4c14e50d41bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump is angry, quick ceasefire, quick solution, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, conflict resolution, ukraine crisis, russia is stalling, war of attrition, proxy war, nato war, trump-putin talks
trump is angry, quick ceasefire, quick solution, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, conflict resolution, ukraine crisis, russia is stalling, war of attrition, proxy war, nato war, trump-putin talks

Trump Wants to Distance Himself From Ukraine Conflict - Former Aide

03:42 GMT 22.07.2025
© AP Photo / Mystyslav ChernovVice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2025
© AP Photo / Mystyslav Chernov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to distance himself from the conflict in Ukraine both diplomatically and militarily, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton believes.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Trump seems more interested in extricating himself from Ukraine, diplomatically and militarily. And his decision highlights larger concerns about America’s lackluster defense spending and its economic readiness to boost military production," Bolton wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

"Mr. Trump is building his own off-ramp from Ukraine. He satisfied immediate demands for aid by Ukraine’s beleaguered defenders but avoided long-term commitments," Bolton added.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multibillion-dollar military aid to Ukraine, announced a new scheme last week to supply weapons to Kiev through NATO allies. According to Trump, the United States will sell European countries a large batch of weapons worth billions of dollars — including missiles, air defense systems and ammunition — after which the allies will transfer them to Ukraine and replenish their stockpiles through new purchases from American manufacturers. Trump emphasized that the scheme was fully agreed upon and would be implemented in the near future with funds from NATO countries.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2025
World
Trump Has No Idea Who Authorized Pause on Military Aid to Ukraine
9 July, 04:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала