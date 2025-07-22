https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/trump-wants-to-distance-himself-from-ukraine-conflict---former-aide-1122470099.html
Trump Wants to Distance Himself From Ukraine Conflict - Former Aide
Trump Wants to Distance Himself From Ukraine Conflict - Former Aide
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump wants to distance himself from the conflict in Ukraine both diplomatically and militarily, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton believes.
2025-07-22T03:42+0000
2025-07-22T03:42+0000
2025-07-22T03:42+0000
world
us
donald trump
john bolton
ukraine
military aid
us military aid
foreign military aid
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3ea8ce2c5b7354566227142e503280.jpg
"Unfortunately, Mr. Trump seems more interested in extricating himself from Ukraine, diplomatically and militarily. And his decision highlights larger concerns about America’s lackluster defense spending and its economic readiness to boost military production," Bolton wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. Trump, who has repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multibillion-dollar military aid to Ukraine, announced a new scheme last week to supply weapons to Kiev through NATO allies. According to Trump, the United States will sell European countries a large batch of weapons worth billions of dollars — including missiles, air defense systems and ammunition — after which the allies will transfer them to Ukraine and replenish their stockpiles through new purchases from American manufacturers. Trump emphasized that the scheme was fully agreed upon and would be implemented in the near future with funds from NATO countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/trump-has-no-idea-who-authorized-pause-on-military-aid-to-ukraine-1122416157.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_196:0:2860:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_03d75e30c006272b012a4c14e50d41bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump is angry, quick ceasefire, quick solution, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, conflict resolution, ukraine crisis, russia is stalling, war of attrition, proxy war, nato war, trump-putin talks
trump is angry, quick ceasefire, quick solution, russia-ukraine war, ukraine-russia war, conflict resolution, ukraine crisis, russia is stalling, war of attrition, proxy war, nato war, trump-putin talks
Trump Wants to Distance Himself From Ukraine Conflict - Former Aide
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to distance himself from the conflict in Ukraine both diplomatically and militarily, Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton believes.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Trump seems more interested in extricating himself from Ukraine, diplomatically and militarily. And his decision highlights larger concerns about America’s lackluster defense spending and its economic readiness to boost military production," Bolton wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.
"Mr. Trump is building his own off-ramp from Ukraine. He satisfied immediate demands for aid by Ukraine’s beleaguered defenders but avoided long-term commitments," Bolton added.
Trump, who has repeatedly criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing multibillion-dollar military aid to Ukraine, announced a new scheme last week to supply weapons to Kiev through NATO allies. According to Trump, the United States will sell European countries a large batch of weapons worth billions of dollars — including missiles, air defense systems and ammunition — after which the allies will transfer them to Ukraine and replenish their stockpiles through new purchases from American manufacturers. Trump emphasized that the scheme was fully agreed upon and would be implemented in the near future with funds from NATO countries.