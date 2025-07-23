https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/us-destroyer-approaches-iranian-controlled-waters-in-gulf-of-oman-1122478282.html

US Destroyer Approaches Iranian-Controlled Waters in Gulf of Oman

A US destroyer nears waters controlled by Iran in the Gulf of Oman, prompting a warning from Iranian forces, according to a Wednesday report by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

A US destroyer has approached Iranian-controlled waters in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian military issues warning, the Iranian state Television and radio company IRIB reported on Wednesday. Earlier in the day at around 07:30 GMT, the US destroyer DDG Fitzgerald intended to approach Iranian-controlled waters in the Gulf of Oman. After this, an Iranian helicopter took off to warn the US military, but the US destroyer threatened to shoot down the helicopter. In response to a repeated threat from the US destroyer, the Iranian air defense system was activated, thus giving a categorical warning that the helicopter is under full protection of the defense systems and the US destroyer must change its route to the south.On the night of June 13, Israel initiated an operation against Iran, alleging the existence of a covert military nuclear program. Iran denied these claims and retaliated with its attacks. For 12 days, both sides exchanged strikes, with the United States also conducting a one-time attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22.The next evening, Tehran responded with missile strikes on the US base at Al Udeid in Qatar. On June 23, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had reached a ceasefire to conclude the "12-day war."Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.Iran rejected the allegations and retaliated. The United States conducted a one-time attack on Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. Tehran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response but said it had "no intention of further escalation."

