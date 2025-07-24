https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/out-of-grace-zelensky-loses-us-backing-1122487280.html

Out of Grace: Zelensky Loses US Backing

Out of Grace: Zelensky Loses US Backing

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky is facing his first wave of mass protests since 2022 — and it’s a bad omen for him, veteran ex-CIA and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.

2025-07-24T18:54+0000

2025-07-24T18:54+0000

2025-07-24T18:54+0000

analysis

us

volodymyr zelensky

larry johnson

seymour hersh

ukraine

cia

state department

washington

opinion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122487419_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a5365e1021d83a13ecbd6b5ee1d0ff43.jpg

Zelensky's Under Rising Pressure The trouble has brewed for the past month, according to the pundit. Staged Protests? Johnson says the first impression is the protests looked staged: Support for Ukraine is Crumbling "There is nothing that Zelensky can point to where he can say, hey, I've got great support here, and I'm in good favor with Washington," Johnson concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-days-are-numbered-hell-be-the-ultimate-loser-ex-dod-analyst-1122487081.html

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Out of grace: Zelensky loses US backing Sputnik International Out of grace: Zelensky loses US backing 2025-07-24T18:54+0000 true PT1M03S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, nabu, sapo, public protests over zelensky's law, the trump administration, rustem umerov, weapons to ukraine, us aid to ukraine, corruption allegations