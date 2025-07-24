https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/out-of-grace-zelensky-loses-us-backing-1122487280.html
Out of Grace: Zelensky Loses US Backing
Volodymyr Zelensky is facing his first wave of mass protests since 2022 — and it’s a bad omen for him, veteran ex-CIA and State Department official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122487419_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a5365e1021d83a13ecbd6b5ee1d0ff43.jpg
Zelensky's Under Rising Pressure
The trouble has brewed for the past month, according to the pundit.
"We had a news article by Seymour Hersh... that indicated that his sources from the CIA and Department of Defense were telling him that Zelensky was on his way out, that they're going to get rid of him," Johnson says.
Staged Protests?

Johnson says the first impression is the protests looked staged:
Pre-printed signs, some oddly in English, while Ukrainians mostly speak either Ukrainian or Russian.
Protested Zelensky’s power grab over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU
) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), but not forced conscription, or the failure to return bodies and pay families who have lost loved ones in the war.
Support for Ukraine is Crumbling
"The fact that there are rumors circulating that Washington wants to get rid of Zelensky is a sign that the relationship is not what it was two years ago under Biden," the CIA veteran says.
Zelensky tried to appoint his ex-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as ambassador to the US, but Washington rejected it.
Despite promises, Trump has no weapons to send — just deals to sell arms to Europe to pass to Ukraine.
Signs show the US has grown tired of Zelensky.
"There is nothing that Zelensky can point to where he can say, hey, I've got great support here, and I'm in good favor with Washington," Johnson concludes.