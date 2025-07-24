https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/imf-fbi--usaid-why-is-senator-graham-so-unnerved-about-zelenskys-nabu-and-sapo-law-1122486819.html

IMF, FBI & USAID: Why is Senator Graham So Unnerved About Zelensky's NABU and SAPO Law?

US Senator Lindsey Graham recently slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for weakening Ukraine’s “critical anti-corruption institutions” — the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Why is the US senator so invested? Gutting the Western-Built Machine Zelensky’s new law effectively subordinates NABU and SAPO to the prosecutor general: Built by the West, Controlled by the West Why Graham Cares NABU and SAPO's “independence” ensures Western control over Ukraine’s internal affairs. Zelensky’s Crumbling Halo *recognised as a terrorist in Russia

