International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/over-9000-people-protest-in-kiev-against-crackdown-on-anti-corruption-bodies-1122480413.html
Over 9,000 People Protest in Kiev Against Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Bodies
Over 9,000 People Protest in Kiev Against Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Bodies
Sputnik International
Over 9,000 people took part in protests in Kiev on Wednesday against the law limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing police.
2025-07-24T05:21+0000
2025-07-24T05:21+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
kiev
national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine
security service of ukraine
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122474585_0:77:3066:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_fa2be866de85f8ee146ad58cbdc8d41d.jpg
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament approved a bill that limits the autonomy of NABU and SAPO. The bill was later signed into law by Zelensky. On Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said the deputies planned to challenge the document in the Constitutional Court. Ukrainian media reported on Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine had conducted searches in the homes of NABU detectives. NABU later confirmed the searches and stated that they were carried out without a court order. Ambassadors of the G7 countries expressed serious concern regarding the SBU’s pressure on NABU on Monday, saying they would raise the issue with the Ukrainian government.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/russian-delegation-at-istanbul-talks-still-includes-4-main-members-4-experts-source-1122476164.html
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122474585_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e42180970096ea52218870ca54101ed5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
over 9,000 people took part in protests in kiev on wednesday against the law limiting the powers of the national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine (nabu) and the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (sapo), ukrainian broadcaster suspilne reported, citing police.
over 9,000 people took part in protests in kiev on wednesday against the law limiting the powers of the national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine (nabu) and the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (sapo), ukrainian broadcaster suspilne reported, citing police.

Over 9,000 People Protest in Kiev Against Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Bodies

05:21 GMT 24.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BabenkoA woman chants while holding a banner that reads, “Corruption Applauds,” during a protest against a law targeting anti-corruption institutions in central Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 22, 2025
A woman chants while holding a banner that reads, “Corruption Applauds,” during a protest against a law targeting anti-corruption institutions in central Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Babenko
Subscribe
Over 9,000 people took part in protests in Kiev on Wednesday against the law limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing police.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament approved a bill that limits the autonomy of NABU and SAPO. The bill was later signed into law by Zelensky. On Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said the deputies planned to challenge the document in the Constitutional Court. Ukrainian media reported on Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine had conducted searches in the homes of NABU detectives. NABU later confirmed the searches and stated that they were carried out without a court order.
Ambassadors of the G7 countries expressed serious concern regarding the SBU’s pressure on NABU on Monday, saying they would raise the issue with the Ukrainian government.
Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, round 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian Delegation Unveiled for 3rd Round of Istanbul-Hosted Ukraine Talks - Source to Sputnik
Yesterday, 07:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала