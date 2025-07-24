https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/over-9000-people-protest-in-kiev-against-crackdown-on-anti-corruption-bodies-1122480413.html
Over 9,000 People Protest in Kiev Against Crackdown on Anti-Corruption Bodies
Over 9,000 people took part in protests in Kiev on Wednesday against the law limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing police.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian parliament approved a bill that limits the autonomy of NABU and SAPO. The bill was later signed into law by Zelensky. On Wednesday, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said the deputies planned to challenge the document in the Constitutional Court. Ukrainian media reported on Monday that the Security Service of Ukraine had conducted searches in the homes of NABU detectives. NABU later confirmed the searches and stated that they were carried out without a court order. Ambassadors of the G7 countries expressed serious concern regarding the SBU’s pressure on NABU on Monday, saying they would raise the issue with the Ukrainian government.
