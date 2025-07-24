International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/russian-military-does-everything-to-create-buffer-zones-on-border-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122483978.html
Russian Military Does Everything to Create Buffer Zones on Border With Ukraine - Kremlin
Russian Military Does Everything to Create Buffer Zones on Border With Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Russian military is doing everything possible to create buffer zones on the border with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2025-07-24T09:49+0000
2025-07-24T09:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
armenia
azerbaijan
kremlin
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121049395_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a07d04ed3d32cca234ed7a338820bea7.jpg
At the same time, Kiev continues to strike civilian infrastructure, the spokesman also said, adding that the Russian armed forces are taking measures to ensure air defense and minimize risks.On Russia-US Diplomatic ContactsContact between Moscow and Washington can be quickly organized if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.At the same time, there were no specific discussions about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in China, the spokesman also said, adding that the Kremlin has not heard Washington's statements about Trump’s plans to visit Beijing and his preparations for this trip.On Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks Russia strongly supports negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the situation with the Zangezur transit corridor.On Wednesday, Spanish e-newspaper Periodista Digital reported, citing sources, that Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States had agreed on a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Zangezur transit corridor, which is named "Trump's bridge" in the document. Yerevan later denied these reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-anti-corruption-reform-destroys-ukraines-deals-with-west-1122482081.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/china-hopes-russia-ukraine-will-continue-to-seek-solution-to-crisis-through-talks-1122481046.html
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1e/1121049395_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_262042e84d709adf1f963e9bb7a12f73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, ukraine buffer zone
russia special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, ukraine buffer zone

Russian Military Does Everything to Create Buffer Zones on Border With Ukraine - Kremlin

09:49 GMT 24.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military is doing everything possible to create buffer zones on the border with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The fact that they [Ukraine] are trying to transfer various elements of war to our territory is nothing new. That is why our military is doing everything possible to create certain buffer zones and so on, and most importantly — to destroy military and near-military infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, Kiev continues to strike civilian infrastructure, the spokesman also said, adding that the Russian armed forces are taking measures to ensure air defense and minimize risks.
An anti-corruption rally in the Ukrainian city of Lvov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
World
Zelensky’s Anti-Corruption ‘Reform’ Destroys Ukraine’s Deals With West
09:16 GMT

On Russia-US Diplomatic Contacts

Contact between Moscow and Washington can be quickly organized if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"If it is necessary, then such a contact can be organized very quickly, because now a system of dialogue has really been established. And I repeat once again, if there is a need, then the contact will take place," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, there were no specific discussions about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in China, the spokesman also said, adding that the Kremlin has not heard Washington's statements about Trump’s plans to visit Beijing and his preparations for this trip.
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
China Hopes Russia, Ukraine Will Continue to Seek Solution to Crisis Through Talks
08:04 GMT

On Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks

Russia strongly supports negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the situation with the Zangezur transit corridor.
On Wednesday, Spanish e-newspaper Periodista Digital reported, citing sources, that Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States had agreed on a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Zangezur transit corridor, which is named "Trump's bridge" in the document. Yerevan later denied these reports.
"This is a sovereign matter for Armenia and Azerbaijan. We support the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in every possible way. And we wish both Baku and Yerevan to sign the agreement as soon as possible. We will maintain our readiness to provide any assistance to this process if needed," Peskov told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала