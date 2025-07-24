https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/russian-military-does-everything-to-create-buffer-zones-on-border-with-ukraine---kremlin-1122483978.html
Russian Military Does Everything to Create Buffer Zones on Border With Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The Russian military is doing everything possible to create buffer zones on the border with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
At the same time, Kiev continues to strike civilian infrastructure, the spokesman also said, adding that the Russian armed forces are taking measures to ensure air defense and minimize risks.On Russia-US Diplomatic ContactsContact between Moscow and Washington can be quickly organized if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.At the same time, there were no specific discussions about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in China, the spokesman also said, adding that the Kremlin has not heard Washington's statements about Trump's plans to visit Beijing and his preparations for this trip.On Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks Russia strongly supports negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the situation with the Zangezur transit corridor.On Wednesday, Spanish e-newspaper Periodista Digital reported, citing sources, that Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States had agreed on a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Zangezur transit corridor, which is named "Trump's bridge" in the document. Yerevan later denied these reports.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military is doing everything possible to create buffer zones on the border with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The fact that they [Ukraine] are trying to transfer various elements of war to our territory is nothing new. That is why our military is doing everything possible to create certain buffer zones and so on, and most importantly — to destroy military and near-military infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, Kiev continues to strike civilian infrastructure, the spokesman also said, adding that the Russian armed forces are taking measures to ensure air defense and minimize risks.
On Russia-US Diplomatic Contacts
Contact between Moscow and Washington can be quickly organized if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"If it is necessary, then such a contact can be organized very quickly, because now a system of dialogue has really been established. And I repeat once again, if there is a need, then the contact will take place," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, there were no specific discussions about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in China, the spokesman also said, adding that the Kremlin has not heard Washington's statements about Trump’s plans to visit Beijing and his preparations for this trip.
On Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks
Russia strongly supports negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the situation with the Zangezur transit corridor.
On Wednesday, Spanish e-newspaper Periodista Digital reported, citing sources, that Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States had agreed on a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Zangezur transit corridor, which is named "Trump's bridge" in the document. Yerevan later denied these reports.
"This is a sovereign matter for Armenia and Azerbaijan. We support the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in every possible way. And we wish both Baku and Yerevan to sign the agreement as soon as possible. We will maintain our readiness to provide any assistance to this process if needed," Peskov told reporters.