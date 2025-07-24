International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-anti-corruption-reform-destroys-ukraines-deals-with-west-1122482081.html
Zelensky’s Anti-Corruption ‘Reform’ Destroys Ukraine’s Deals With West
Zelensky’s Anti-Corruption ‘Reform’ Destroys Ukraine’s Deals With West
Sputnik International
Zelensky earlier moved to subordinate Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption bodies to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in what led to large-scale protests in the capital Kiev and other major cities across the country.
2025-07-24T09:16+0000
2025-07-24T09:16+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
european union (eu)
ursula von der leyen
corruption
decision
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122481546_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f409146db3bd7bf1866d3b8d5fd13f73.jpg
The domino effect is in motion as Zelensky is facing severe criticism, including that from Ursula von der Leyen, says Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.Soskin argues that Zelensky has committed "an act of unprecedented reneging" to scrap all agreements that he clinched with the West.The remarks come as Bloomberg reports that Zelensky’s move “to hobble” Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities “blindsided Kiev’s allies and may have inflicted lasting damage to its ambition to join the EU.”European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa earlier demanded explanations from Zelensky over his new law limiting the autonomy of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/swindling-scam--war-racket-west-turned-ukraine-into-cesspit-of-corruption-1121335312.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/18/1122481546_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f3d12a1a9c63584b71a4ae4e0aacc24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zelensky’s anti-corruption ‘reform’, the eu's severe criticism over zelensky's move, ukraine's bid for the eu, ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions
zelensky’s anti-corruption ‘reform’, the eu's severe criticism over zelensky's move, ukraine's bid for the eu, ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions

Zelensky’s Anti-Corruption ‘Reform’ Destroys Ukraine’s Deals With West

09:16 GMT 24.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankAn anti-corruption rally in the Ukrainian city of Lvov. File photo
An anti-corruption rally in the Ukrainian city of Lvov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Zelensky earlier moved to subordinate Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption bodies to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in what led to large-scale protests in the capital Kiev and other major cities across the country.
The domino effect is in motion as Zelensky is facing severe criticism, including that from Ursula von der Leyen, says Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.
Soskin argues that Zelensky has committed "an act of unprecedented reneging" to scrap all agreements that he clinched with the West.
“As a result, Western countries and institutions can no longer do business with Ukraine,” Kuchma’s former advisor concludes.
The remarks come as Bloomberg reports that Zelensky’s move “to hobble” Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities “blindsided Kiev’s allies and may have inflicted lasting damage to its ambition to join the EU.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa earlier demanded explanations from Zelensky over his new law limiting the autonomy of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.
US and Ukrainian notes and coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Swindling, Scam & War Racket: West Turned Ukraine Into Cesspit of Corruption
2 January, 11:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала