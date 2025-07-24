https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-anti-corruption-reform-destroys-ukraines-deals-with-west-1122482081.html

Zelensky’s Anti-Corruption ‘Reform’ Destroys Ukraine’s Deals With West

Zelensky earlier moved to subordinate Ukraine’s independent anti-corruption bodies to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in what led to large-scale protests in the capital Kiev and other major cities across the country.

The domino effect is in motion as Zelensky is facing severe criticism, including that from Ursula von der Leyen, says Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma.Soskin argues that Zelensky has committed "an act of unprecedented reneging" to scrap all agreements that he clinched with the West.The remarks come as Bloomberg reports that Zelensky’s move “to hobble” Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities “blindsided Kiev’s allies and may have inflicted lasting damage to its ambition to join the EU.”European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa earlier demanded explanations from Zelensky over his new law limiting the autonomy of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

