US Approves Potential $172Mln Sale to Ukraine

The United States has approved $172 million for Ukraine to maintain and repair HAWK air defense systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.

2025-07-24T03:44+0000

2025-07-24T03:44+0000

2025-07-24T05:24+0000

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of HAWK Phase III Missile System and Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $172 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress," the agency said in a statement. The move would be in support of US foreign policy goals, the statement said. It would also respond to Washington's national security objectives of improving Ukraine's ability at defending itself. On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. Military aid will include Patriot air defense systems. France, Italy, the Czech Republic and Hungary refused to take part in the initiative. Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.

