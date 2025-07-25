International
Iran, European Countries to Hold Nuclear Talks in Istanbul
Iran, European Countries to Hold Nuclear Talks in Istanbul
Iran and the E3 nations - the UK, France and Germany - will hold negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue in Istanbul on Friday.
The talks will be conducted at the level of deputy foreign ministers.Both Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi are expected to participate.The three European nations and Iran will discuss the E3's mechanism for the automatic restoration of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic lifted by the UN Security Council under the 2015 nuclear deal.Additionally, the sides will discuss the prospects of making another nuclear agreement similar to the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
iran and the e3 nations, iranian nuclear issue, iran- e3 nations talks, iran's nuclear program, iran- e3 nations talks in istanbul
Iran, European Countries to Hold Nuclear Talks in Istanbul

06:22 GMT 25.07.2025 (Updated: 06:23 GMT 25.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hamid ForootanIn this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a meeting with Tehran-based foreign diplomats, Iran, Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2025
Iran and the E3 nations - the UK, France and Germany - will hold negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue in Istanbul on Friday.
The talks will be conducted at the level of deputy foreign ministers.
Both Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi are expected to participate.
The three European nations and Iran will discuss the E3's mechanism for the automatic restoration of all sanctions on the Islamic Republic lifted by the UN Security Council under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Additionally, the sides will discuss the prospects of making another nuclear agreement similar to the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
