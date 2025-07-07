https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/iran-ready-to-hold-talks-on-verification-of-its-nuclear-program---president-1122408139.html
Iran Ready to Hold Talks on Verification of Its Nuclear Program - President
Tehran is ready to negotiate verification of its nuclear program after the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"But and in order to answer your question with regards to the surveillance or the supervision over our nuclear program, I would like to say that we are ready to hold talks over it. We have never been the party that has run away from from verification. We stand ready to have these supervisions," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons, and these accusations are coming from Israel, Pezeshkian added.Iranian President Says Israel Tried to Assassinate HimIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Israel tried to assassinate him."They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson when asked a corresponding question.Iran's Aggressive Image Created by Israel, Tehran Itself Doesn't Seek WarsThe image of Iran as an aggressive country was created from the outside, including by Israel, Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran itself has always been seeking peace."As I have said … we do not want wars. We do not want to develop a nuclear weapon. And this false image, this wrong mentality created in the minds of the US decision-makers and officials, is because of the devilish machinations instigated by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israeli regime and its policies based on warmongering. And US President [Donald Trump] should know that another war will only spread more instability in the Middle East, and it is not going to be in the interest of or in favor of the US president or the US government to move in that direction," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.Iran Sees No Problem in Resuming Talks With USIran sees no problem in resuming nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian President said.Tehran does not create barriers to the entry of US investors into its market, and all restrictions are connected exclusively with the sanctions policy of the United States, Masoud Pezeshkian said."There is nothing preventing the US investors to come to Iran and to make investments in Iran, even presently. And there has never been any limitation, anything barring them from coming into Iran. And this is the belief of the Supreme Leader of Iran," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, adding that "if there was a limitation, it was caused by the US sanctions, not by us."
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to negotiate verification of its nuclear program after the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"But and in order to answer your question with regards to the surveillance or the supervision over our nuclear program
, I would like to say that we are ready to hold talks over it. We have never been the party that has run away from from verification. We stand ready to have these supervisions," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons, and these accusations are coming from Israel, Pezeshkian added.
"As I have said, again and again, we don't want wars, we don't to develop a nuclear weapon. And this false image, this wrong mentality created in the minds of the US decision-makers and officials, is because of the devilish machinations instigated by Netanyahu and the Israeli regime and its policies based on warmongering," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Iranian President Says Israel Tried to Assassinate Him
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Israel tried to assassinate him.
"They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson when asked a corresponding question.
Iran's Aggressive Image Created by Israel, Tehran Itself Doesn't Seek Wars
The image of Iran as an aggressive country was created from the outside, including by Israel, Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran itself has always been seeking peace.
"As I have said … we do not want wars. We do not want to develop a nuclear weapon. And this false image, this wrong mentality created in the minds of the US decision-makers and officials, is because of the devilish machinations instigated by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israeli regime and its policies based on warmongering. And US President [Donald Trump] should know that another war will only spread more instability in the Middle East, and it is not going to be in the interest of or in favor of the US president or the US government to move in that direction," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.
Iran Sees No Problem in Resuming Talks With US
Iran sees no problem in resuming nuclear talks
with the United States, Iranian President said.
"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations [with Washington], but before that, I have to remind you that because of the atrocities ... by Israel, not just against my country, but in the whole region, we are now facing a crisis [in the relations with the US]. Crisis that we need to put behind ourselves," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson when asked whether Tehran has plans for re-entering negotiations with Washington.
Tehran does not create barriers to the entry of US investors into its market, and all restrictions are connected exclusively with the sanctions policy of the United States, Masoud Pezeshkian said.
"There is nothing preventing the US investors to come to Iran and to make investments in Iran, even presently. And there has never been any limitation, anything barring them from coming into Iran. And this is the belief of the Supreme Leader of Iran," Pezeshkian said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, adding that "if there was a limitation, it was caused by the US sanctions, not by us."