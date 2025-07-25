Ukraine Lost Nearly 3,000 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup Last Week
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The losses come in addition to over 5,000 more Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by other battlegroups over the same time period.
"The enemy lost up to 2,975 military personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement about the Tsentr Battlegroup's gains over the last seven days.
Meanwhile, the Zapad Battlegroup eliminated more than 1,610 Ukrainian soldiers, the Yug Battlegroup more than 1,135 and the Vostok Battlegroup more than 1,360 over the given period, the ministry said, adding that in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup, Kiev lost over 1,150 soldiers.
