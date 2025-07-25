https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/ukraine-lost-nearly-3000-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-last-week-1122491029.html

Ukraine Lost Nearly 3,000 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup Last Week

Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 2,975 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Zapad Battlegroup eliminated more than 1,610 Ukrainian soldiers, the Yug Battlegroup more than 1,135 and the Vostok Battlegroup more than 1,360 over the given period, the ministry said, adding that in battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup, Kiev lost over 1,150 soldiers.

