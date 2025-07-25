https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/us-envoy-says-achieved-de-escalation-in-israel-syria-talks-1122488219.html
US Envoy Says Achieved De-Escalation in Israel-Syria Talks
US Envoy Says Achieved De-Escalation in Israel-Syria Talks
Sputnik International
US Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Thursday that he met with Syrian and Israeli officials in Paris and added that the goal of the meeting — de-escalation — was achieved during the meeting.
2025-07-25T03:55+0000
2025-07-25T03:55+0000
2025-07-25T04:36+0000
world
middle east
syria
israel
syrian defense ministry
druze militias
thomas barrack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121139600_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c41e5662345c91d1b415ea585af7aa2.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Axios news portal reported that Barrack was expected to meet with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Paris to reach an understanding of the security situation in southern Syria. "I met this evening with the Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that. All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts," Barrack said on X.Last week, armed groups attacked several Druze settlements in Suwayda province, clashing with Druze self-defense forces. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that over 30 people had been killed and 100 others wounded in the clashes. According to data from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights non-governmental organization, the true death toll of 940, including 262 Druze civilians, since last weekend.On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the army and interior ministry deployed troops to Suwayda to clear the city of illegal armed factions. Later, they began withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda toward Damascus, transferring residential areas under the control of internal security forces.The Israeli government ordered an immediate military strike against Syrian forces. Israel said it acted out of concern for the Druze community of Syria, citing close ties with the Druze population within Israel and historic connections. On Wednesday, Israel struck the presidential palace and general staff building in Damascus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250721/israel-and-us-seek-to-tear-syria-apart--turkish-political-analysts-1122469085.html
syria
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121139600_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0daaa7a076ab78f414d95379ab3cbf46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
syria-israel war, israel occupation of syria, southern syria conflict, syria-druze conflict, us in syria
syria-israel war, israel occupation of syria, southern syria conflict, syria-druze conflict, us in syria
US Envoy Says Achieved De-Escalation in Israel-Syria Talks
03:55 GMT 25.07.2025 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 25.07.2025)
US Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Thursday that he met with Syrian and Israeli officials in Paris and added that the goal of the meeting — de-escalation — was achieved during the meeting.
Earlier in the day, the Axios news portal reported that Barrack was expected to meet with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Paris to reach an understanding of the security situation in southern Syria.
"I met this evening with the Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that. All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts," Barrack said on X.
Last week, armed groups attacked several Druze settlements in Suwayda province, clashing with Druze self-defense forces. The Syrian Defense Ministry said that over 30 people had been killed and 100 others wounded in the clashes. According to data from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights non-governmental organization, the true death toll of 940, including 262 Druze civilians, since last weekend.
On Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the army and interior ministry deployed troops to Suwayda to clear the city of illegal armed factions. Later, they began withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda toward Damascus, transferring residential areas under the control of internal security forces.
The Israeli government ordered an immediate military strike against Syrian forces. Israel said it acted out of concern for the Druze community of Syria, citing close ties with the Druze population within Israel and historic connections. On Wednesday, Israel struck the presidential palace and general staff building in Damascus.