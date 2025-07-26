https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/eu-commission-plays-dirty-to-blackmail-dissenting-countries--hungarian-fm-1122493086.html
EU Commission 'Plays Dirty' To Blackmail Dissenting Countries – Hungarian FM
The European Commission “usually attaches so-called conditionality when it comes to paying the financial allocations, which gives it the chance to put financial sanctions on those countries or governments that are politically not sympathetic to the Commission,” Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.
The Hungarian foreign minister added that Hungary is currently under "financial sanctions" simply because it adheres to a very patriotic and conservative political strategy based on national interests.
The Hungarian foreign minister added that Hungary is currently under "financial sanctions" simply because it adheres to a very patriotic and conservative political strategy based on national interests.
"The pressure on behalf of Brussels has been there since we took office, back in 2010 ... It became very obvious for Brussels that we are not part of the liberal mainstream. We are not acting according to the interests of Brussels. We are acting according to the interests of our own nation, of our own country," he concluded.