Israel Must Be Held Accountable for Destruction in Gaza - Palestinian Ambassador

Israel must be held accountable for destruction in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with international law, Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna, told Sputnik.

2025-07-26T09:50+0000

2025-07-26T09:50+0000

2025-07-26T09:56+0000

"We must never fail to hold Israel accountable [for the destruction in Gaza]. Israel cannot be allowed to destroy while others build. Israel is responsible and must pay compensation under international law," Abdel Shafi said. The Palestinian ambassador specified that it was too early to talk about the details of this process and that the "priority is a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, and then reconstruction."Palestine Global Recognition UnderwayMore and more EU countries are ready to recognize Palestine, and the government expects several more countries to do so at the end of July, he stressed.On Thursday, Macron said that Paris will officially recognize the state of Palestine at a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September.Palestine has sent another proposal to the UN Security Council to admit the country to the organization, the meeting could take place as early as next week, Salah Abdel Shafi added. After Palestine presented a proposal to the UN General Assembly to admit the country to the UN, which was vetoed by the US, another proposal was again sent to the UN Security Council with a demand that the body positively consider this proposal, the ambassador said, adding that the meeting of the Security Council to discuss this issue is due to take place next week.

