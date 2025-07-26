Thai-Cambodian Escalation 'Fire, Reignited By Political Missteps, Nationalism' - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The recent escalation between Thailand and Cambodia was not an accident but a "dormant fire reignited" by political mistakes and nationalist tendencies, Dr. Khoo Ying Hooi, Associate Professor of International Relations and Human Rights at the University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, told Sputnik.
"The latest clashes are the result of both long-standing tensions and a very current political spark. What brought things to a boil was a political drama involving two powerful families: the Shinawatras in Thailand and the Hun family in Cambodia. A leaked controversial phone call between [Thai Prime Minister] Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former PM [Prime Minister of Cambodia] Hun Sen some time ago created a political backlash in Bangkok. It embarrassed the Thai government and stirred nationalist sentiments on both sides," Khoo said.
The professor added that while the fire exchange "revived the conflict on the ground," the political incident "gave it the push."
"This was not just an accident. It was a dormant fire reignited by political missteps and nationalist undercurrents," the expert said.
The escalation also had a severe impact on people in both countries, especially those living in border areas, as thousands have already been displaced, Dr. Khoo continued.
"Beyond the physical consequences, there is a real risk of deepening mistrust between the two societies. Whether that happens depends heavily on how political leaders and the media choose to frame the conflict. If nationalist rhetoric is ramped up, as it has been in past confrontations, this could easily spill over into societal tensions. We have seen before how quickly misinformation and emotionally charged narratives can inflame public sentiment," the expert added.
On July 1, the Constitutional Court of Thailand accepted for consideration the case of alleged violation of constitutional ethics against Shinawatra and temporarily relieved her of her duties as head of government. The incident occurred after media published a leaked phone call between Shinawatra and Hun Sen, in which she attempted to relieve tensions sparked after the May 28 clash between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in a disputed neutral zone.
The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia escalated to an armed phase on July 24. People died, and many were injured on both sides, including civilians. On Friday morning, the Thai army said that fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops continued with renewed intensity, with the Cambodian side allegedly once again using the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system to strike civilian targets deep within Thai territory. Thai troops were responding with proportionate countermeasures based on the tactical situation, the army said.
On Friday, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said that Thailand is ready to accept Malaysia's mediation in resolving the border conflict with Cambodia.