https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/thai-cambodian-escalation-fire-reignited-by-political-missteps-nationalism---expert-1122493625.html

Thai-Cambodian Escalation 'Fire, Reignited By Political Missteps, Nationalism' - Expert

Thai-Cambodian Escalation 'Fire, Reignited By Political Missteps, Nationalism' - Expert

Sputnik International

The recent escalation between Thailand and Cambodia was not an accident but a "dormant fire reignited" by political mistakes and nationalist tendencies, Dr. Khoo Ying Hooi, Associate Professor of International Relations and Human Rights at the University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, told Sputnik.

2025-07-26T09:29+0000

2025-07-26T09:29+0000

2025-07-26T09:29+0000

world

cambodia

thailand

bm-21 grad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/19/1122490805_0:52:3103:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_21f4ac6855418912038e0710982ccfd6.jpg

The professor added that while the fire exchange "revived the conflict on the ground," the political incident "gave it the push." The escalation also had a severe impact on people in both countries, especially those living in border areas, as thousands have already been displaced, Dr. Khoo continued. On July 1, the Constitutional Court of Thailand accepted for consideration the case of alleged violation of constitutional ethics against Shinawatra and temporarily relieved her of her duties as head of government. The incident occurred after media published a leaked phone call between Shinawatra and Hun Sen, in which she attempted to relieve tensions sparked after the May 28 clash between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in a disputed neutral zone. The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia escalated to an armed phase on July 24. People died, and many were injured on both sides, including civilians. On Friday morning, the Thai army said that fighting between Thai and Cambodian troops continued with renewed intensity, with the Cambodian side allegedly once again using the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system to strike civilian targets deep within Thai territory. Thai troops were responding with proportionate countermeasures based on the tactical situation, the army said. On Friday, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said that Thailand is ready to accept Malaysia's mediation in resolving the border conflict with Cambodia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/thai-cambodian-sonflict-only-suits-america---ex-us-marine-1122485561.html

cambodia

thailand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

thai-cambodia conflict, thai military, cambodia military, cambodian military, east asia conflicts