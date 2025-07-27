https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/-russia-has-never-politicized-returning-children-to-parents-in-ukrainedelegation-head-1122496801.html
Russia Has Never Politicized Returning Children To Parents In Ukraine—Delegation Head
Not all Ukrainians take the issue of returning children seriously, with some using it for political gain, although there are citizens who consider this a matter of vital importance, especially the children's relatives, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said.
Earlier, following the second round of talks, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to Russia a list of 339 children allegedly abducted from Ukraine.During a press conference following the third round of talks in Istanbul, Medinsky said that numerous children on the Ukrainian list had never been to Russia. In addition, it turned out that 50 names on the list belong to adults. At the same time, some of the children have already been returned to Ukraine, and this work continues.
"That is precisely why we [Russia] have never politicized this issue," he said.
