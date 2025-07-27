International
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Russian and US negotiators are holding talks aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian crisis began after the 2014 Euromaidan coup, escalating dramatically in 2022 amid Kiev’s threats to crush the Donbass, and a NATO push to absorb Ukraine and goad Russia into a proxy war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/-russia-has-never-politicized-returning-children-to-parents-in-ukrainedelegation-head-1122496801.html
Russia Has Never Politicized Returning Children To Parents In Ukraine—Delegation Head
Russia Has Never Politicized Returning Children To Parents In Ukraine—Delegation Head
Sputnik International
Not all Ukrainians take the issue of returning children seriously, with some using it for political gain, although there are citizens who consider this a matter of vital importance, especially the children's relatives, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said.
2025-07-27T07:15+0000
2025-07-27T07:15+0000
russia-us talks on ukraine settlement
russia-nato showdown
vladimir medinsky
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_17b374c5522482930457a27efe9f19be.jpg
Earlier, following the second round of talks, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to Russia a list of 339 children allegedly abducted from Ukraine.During a press conference following the third round of talks in Istanbul, Medinsky said that numerous children on the Ukrainian list had never been to Russia. In addition, it turned out that 50 names on the list belong to adults. At the same time, some of the children have already been returned to Ukraine, and this work continues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/istanbul-talks-russias-constructive-stance-vs-ukraines-theater-1122480271.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_213:0:2942:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb2e87e21dcfe276dfb5e3d8307a1f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, istanbul talks ukraine, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict
ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, istanbul talks ukraine, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict

Russia Has Never Politicized Returning Children To Parents In Ukraine—Delegation Head

07:15 GMT 27.07.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Not all Ukrainians take the issue of returning children seriously, with some using it for political gain, although there are citizens who consider this a matter of vital importance, especially the children's relatives, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky said.
"That is precisely why we [Russia] have never politicized this issue," he said.
Earlier, following the second round of talks, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to Russia a list of 339 children allegedly abducted from Ukraine.
During a press conference following the third round of talks in Istanbul, Medinsky said that numerous children on the Ukrainian list had never been to Russia. In addition, it turned out that 50 names on the list belong to adults. At the same time, some of the children have already been returned to Ukraine, and this work continues.
Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Begins in Expanded Format in Istanbul - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement
Istanbul Talks: Russia's Constructive Stance vs. Ukraine's Theater
24 July, 03:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала