From Cathedral to Combat Ship: Putin Marks Navy Day in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin on the Raptor patrol boat in St. Petersburg on Navy Day.
The Russian president reviewed the progress of the country's naval operational exercises, congratulated service members on their professional holiday, and met with residents of St. Petersburg.
Navy exercises are aimed at assessing the fleet’s combat readiness, Vladimir Putin said on Navy Day.
“The main goal is to thoroughly rehearse the actions of naval units in repelling a sea-based attack and to solve a full range of complex, unconventional operational and tactical tasks — including those informed by experience gained during the special military operation,” he added.
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin arrived at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg
During the maneuvers, operational staff at all levels practice command and control skills under conditions close to actual combat. The drills test the coordination of ship crews, naval aviation units, and coastal missile systems.
Russia will continue to equip its navy with the most advanced weaponry and raise the combat training standards of submarine and surface ship crews, as well as coastal and aviation forces.
In the near future, five marine brigades will be reorganized into full divisions — two of them by the end of this year. This restructuring will significantly enhance the strike capabilities and combat potential of the fleet.
“Our key mission is to reliably ensure Russia’s security and to firmly defend the sovereignty and national interests of our homeland. The navy plays a crucial role in this effort.”
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin congratulates naval officers at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg on Navy Day. In the background: Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.
In today’s environment, Navy Day is celebrated in a working, combat-ready atmosphere — and rightly so. The fleet is actively demonstrating its combat capabilities and professionalism.
“It’s a beautiful and important holiday — not only for the navy, but for the country as a whole, considering the vital role played by the Armed Forces in general, and the navy in particular.”
Russia’s naval infantry continues to carry out its assigned missions with heroism and dedication.
Later, Putin spoke with residents in Palace Square in St. Petersburg, where he was warmly welcomed with cheers and cries of “Hurrah!”
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin speaks with residents of St. Petersburg on Navy Day.
The president was also awarded the Marine Board’s medal “For Loyalty to the Russian Navy.” The award and its certificate were presented by Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev, who noted Putin’s support for the Russian Navy.
Putin then visited the St. Nicholas Naval Cathedral in Kronstadt, where he was received by the cathedral’s rector, who gave him a brief tour. The president venerated the icon and relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker and lit candles in memory of the fallen.
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin visits the Naval Cathedral of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in Kronstadt on Russian Navy Day.
He later boarded the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, which had taken part in repelling drone attacks on the Leningrad region earlier that day.