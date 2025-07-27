https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/from-cathedral-to-combat-ship-putin-marks-navy-day-in-st-petersburg-and-kronstadt-1122499694.html

From Cathedral to Combat Ship: Putin Marks Navy Day in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt

The Russian president reviewed the progress of the country's naval operational exercises, congratulated service members on their professional holiday, and met with residents of St. Petersburg.

Navy exercises are aimed at assessing the fleet’s combat readiness, Vladimir Putin said on Navy Day.In today’s environment, Navy Day is celebrated in a working, combat-ready atmosphere — and rightly so. The fleet is actively demonstrating its combat capabilities and professionalism.Russia’s naval infantry continues to carry out its assigned missions with heroism and dedication.Later, Putin spoke with residents in Palace Square in St. Petersburg, where he was warmly welcomed with cheers and cries of “Hurrah!”The president was also awarded the Marine Board’s medal “For Loyalty to the Russian Navy.” The award and its certificate were presented by Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev, who noted Putin’s support for the Russian Navy.Putin then visited the St. Nicholas Naval Cathedral in Kronstadt, where he was received by the cathedral’s rector, who gave him a brief tour. The president venerated the icon and relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker and lit candles in memory of the fallen.He later boarded the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, which had taken part in repelling drone attacks on the Leningrad region earlier that day.

