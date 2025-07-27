https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/putin-says-main-goal-of-russian-naval-drills-is-to-train-repelling-sea-attacks-1122497798.html
Putin Says Main Goal of Russian Naval Drills Is to Train Repelling Sea Attacks
Putin Says Main Goal of Russian Naval Drills Is to Train Repelling Sea Attacks
Sputnik International
The primary objective of the Russian navy's July Storm exercise is to practice repelling attacks from the sea, President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference on Sunday.
2025-07-27T11:36+0000
2025-07-27T11:36+0000
2025-07-27T11:36+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
russian navy
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1b/1122498106_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0530c6599558b531f2af52f3d657c097.jpg
The president said that the maneuvers were underway simultaneously in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Caspian and Baltic Seas. They involved more than 150 ships and support vessels, 120 aircraft, various types of military hardware, and over 15,000 personnel. Putin said the exercise was designed to test combat readiness through complex operational scenarios that simulate real combat conditions, incorporating lessons learned from the special military operation in Ukraine. Putin announced that five Russian naval infantry brigades will be reorganized into divisions, with two of them completing the transformation by 2025. This restructuring will significantly enhance the fleet's strike capabilities and combat potential, he said. The exercises are honing command skills at all levels for managing naval forces in near-combat conditions, Putin added, noting the importance of coordinating actions of ship crews, naval aviation aircraft, and coastal missile systems. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to outfitting naval forces with cutting-edge weapons and equipment. The drills underscore Russia's focus on maintaining naval readiness amid current geopolitical challenges. On Russia's Navy Day, the president arrived at St. Petersburg's Admiralty to inspect the navy's July Storm operational exercise that took place from July 23-27 in the waters of the North and Black Seas, the Pacific Ocean, as well as the Baltic and Caspian Seas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russia-warns-nato-any-attack-on-kaliningrad-will-trigger-immediate-response-1122493511.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/navys-submarine-forces-play-key-role-in-ensuring-russias-sovereignty---putin-1122485829.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1b/1122498106_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_419f5c57285eec400a9926a6b220d398.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, nato expansion, russian naval drills, russia drills, russian deterrence
russia-nato showdown, nato expansion, russian naval drills, russia drills, russian deterrence
Putin Says Main Goal of Russian Naval Drills Is to Train Repelling Sea Attacks
ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The primary objective of the Russian navy's July Storm exercise is to practice repelling attacks from the sea, President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference on Sunday.
"The main goal of the exercises is to allow naval units and formations to thoroughly train actions needed to repel a sea-based assault," Putin told participants of the July Storm drills.
The president said that the maneuvers were underway simultaneously in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Caspian and Baltic Seas. They involved more than 150 ships and support vessels, 120 aircraft, various types of military hardware, and over 15,000 personnel.
Putin said the exercise was designed to test combat readiness through complex operational scenarios that simulate real combat conditions, incorporating lessons learned from the special military operation in Ukraine.
Putin announced that five Russian naval infantry brigades will be reorganized into divisions, with two of them completing the transformation by 2025. This restructuring will significantly enhance the fleet's strike capabilities and combat potential, he said.
The exercises are honing command skills at all levels for managing naval forces in near-combat conditions, Putin added, noting the importance of coordinating actions of ship crews, naval aviation aircraft, and coastal missile systems.
"Our key task is to ensure the guaranteed security of Russia, to reliably defend the sovereignty and national interests of the Fatherland. A huge role in this is assigned to the Navy," Putin stated.
He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to outfitting naval forces with cutting-edge weapons and equipment.
"We will continue to raise the level of combat training for the crews of surface and submarine vessels, as well as coastal and aviation units of the Navy, and equip them with the most advanced systems," Putin said.
The drills underscore Russia's focus on maintaining naval readiness amid current geopolitical challenges.
On Russia's Navy Day, the president arrived at St. Petersburg's Admiralty to inspect the navy's July Storm operational exercise that took place from July 23-27 in the waters of the North and Black Seas, the Pacific Ocean, as well as the Baltic and Caspian Seas.