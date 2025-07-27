https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/hunger-death-toll-in-gaza-up-to-133---health-ministry-1122498652.html

The number of those who starved to death in the Gaza Strip rose to 133 after six people died of hunger over the past 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.

"Six deaths from hunger and malnutrition were registered in Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours, two of them children. This brings the total death toll to 133, including 87 children," the statement read. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced a daily "tactical pause" in military actions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (07:00-17:00 GMT) to allow humanitarian aid into the enclave. On July 20, the Gazan ministry warned that it expected deaths in the enclave to surge amid continuing food shortages and lack of medical care. Multiple UN agencies have sounded alarm over the growing number of hunger-related deaths in the Gaza Strip.

