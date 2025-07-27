https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/hunger-death-toll-in-gaza-up-to-133---health-ministry-1122498652.html
Hunger Death Toll in Gaza Up to 133 - Health Ministry
Hunger Death Toll in Gaza Up to 133 - Health Ministry
Sputnik International
The number of those who starved to death in the Gaza Strip rose to 133 after six people died of hunger over the past 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
2025-07-27T14:39+0000
2025-07-27T14:39+0000
2025-07-27T14:39+0000
world
middle east
middle east conflict
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
gaza blockade
gaza violence
gaza clashes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9620983d5dac7d9f3aa353d1019b957.jpg
"Six deaths from hunger and malnutrition were registered in Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours, two of them children. This brings the total death toll to 133, including 87 children," the statement read. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced a daily "tactical pause" in military actions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (07:00-17:00 GMT) to allow humanitarian aid into the enclave. On July 20, the Gazan ministry warned that it expected deaths in the enclave to surge amid continuing food shortages and lack of medical care. Multiple UN agencies have sounded alarm over the growing number of hunger-related deaths in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/israel-must-be-held-accountable-for-destruction-in-gaza---palestinian-ambassador-1122493837.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aca027ce4d9c08dc95bc4ef12c2a016.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, ethnic cleansing, aid distribution, humanitarian aid, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
gaza genocide, ethnic cleansing, aid distribution, humanitarian aid, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Hunger Death Toll in Gaza Up to 133 - Health Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of those who starved to death in the Gaza Strip rose to 133 after six people died of hunger over the past 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said on Sunday.
"Six deaths from hunger and malnutrition were registered in Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours, two of them children. This brings the total death toll to 133, including 87 children," the statement read.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced a daily "tactical pause" in military actions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (07:00-17:00 GMT) to allow humanitarian aid into the enclave.
On July 20, the Gazan ministry warned that it expected deaths in the enclave to surge amid continuing food shortages and lack of medical care. Multiple UN agencies have sounded alarm over the growing number of hunger-related deaths in the Gaza Strip.