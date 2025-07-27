https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/israel-resumes-gaza-aid-as-famine-warning-escalates-1122496488.html

Israel Resumes Gaza Aid as Famine Warning Escalates

Israel Resumes Gaza Aid as Famine Warning Escalates

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, including flour, sugar and canned goods, had been airdropped there.

2025-07-27T03:38+0000

2025-07-27T03:38+0000

2025-07-27T04:28+0000

world

middle east

tedros adhanom ghebreyesus

gaza strip

israel

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

world health organization (who)

hamas

humanitarian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1b/1122496333_0:66:1281:786_1920x0_80_0_0_1f81ec7c97991c92dc73cba311c50401.jpg

Earlier, the IDF reported the resumption of humanitarian aid drops. On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO had seen a sharp increase in malnutrition-related deaths in the Gaza Strip, with the organization documenting 21 deaths of children under five from this cause in 2025. The WHO chief added that acute malnutrition in the Gaza Strip affected more than 10% of the population, with more than 20% of pregnant and breastfeeding women tested suffering from malnutrition, often in severe forms. He stressed that the hunger crisis was worsening due to the cessation of humanitarian aid supplies and restrictions on their access. In May, amid a significant escalation in fighting, Israeli authorities announced a new plan to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip. According to the plan, aid is being distributed in areas cleared of any presence of the Hamas movement, whose members have previously been accused of looting humanitarian supplies. The commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, previously said that Israel's plan to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip was aimed at forcibly displacing the residents of the Palestinian enclave from this territory. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 59,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and spread to Lebanon and Yemen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/israel-must-be-held-accountable-for-destruction-in-gaza---palestinian-ambassador-1122493837.html

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza aid flow, gaza blockade, gaza air drop, gaza humanitarian crisis, israel gaza war, israel blockade