Israel Resumes Gaza Aid as Famine Warning Escalates
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, including flour, sugar and canned goods, had been airdropped there.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 59,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and spread to Lebanon and Yemen.
03:38 GMT 27.07.2025 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 27.07.2025)
Earlier, the IDF reported the resumption of humanitarian aid drops.
"In accordance with the directives of the political echelon, the IDF recently carried out an airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the ongoing efforts to allow and facilitate the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip. The airdrop, which was carried out in coordination with international organizations and led by COGAT, included seven packages of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food," the Israeli army said on Telegram.
On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO had seen a sharp increase in malnutrition-related deaths in the Gaza Strip, with the organization documenting 21 deaths of children under five from this cause in 2025. The WHO chief added that acute malnutrition in the Gaza Strip affected more than 10% of the population, with more than 20% of pregnant and breastfeeding women tested suffering from malnutrition, often in severe forms. He stressed that the hunger crisis was worsening due to the cessation of humanitarian aid supplies and restrictions on their access.
In May, amid a significant escalation in fighting, Israeli authorities announced a new plan to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip. According to the plan, aid is being distributed in areas cleared of any presence of the Hamas movement, whose members have previously been accused of looting humanitarian supplies. The commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, previously said that Israel's plan to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip was aimed at forcibly displacing the residents of the Palestinian enclave from this territory.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas militants penetrated the border areas, opening fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which included strikes on civilian targets, and announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were stopped. The fighting, which was interrupted by short-term ceasefires, claimed the lives of more than 59,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis, and spread to Lebanon and Yemen.