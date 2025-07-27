https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/pentagon-chief-used-polygraph-to-search-for-those-leaking-insides-to-media---reports-1122497465.html

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used polygraph tests to search among his close associates for those who "leaked" information about the defense department to the media, but he had to abandon this practice on the orders of the White House, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the publication's sources, Hegseth's team conducted polygraph tests for several weeks in April among those close to the secretary, but after Hegseth's senior adviser Patrick Weaver complained to administration officials that he or members of his team could soon be asked to take the test, the Pentagon chief had to abandon this practice. The newspaper's sources claim that a person close to the administration contacted the department, but they do not name him or her. In late April, the media reported that the Pentagon had been engulfed in conflict due to a power struggle among its chief Pete Hegseth's entourage, and that "complete chaos" reigned in the department. According to Politico's sources, the conflict in the department was purely personal in nature. The publication claimed that because of the conflict, Hegseth began to suspect his senior subordinates of leaks related to the Signal messenger, believing that they could had intentionally set up their fellow competitors in this way. Earlier, the New York Times reported, citing sources, that the Pentagon chief in March had published data on the upcoming strikes on Yemen in a closed group chat in the Signal messenger, the participants were not only people from his professional circle, but also his wife, brother and lawyer. Later, the White House said that US President Donald Trump "strongly supports" the US Secretary of Defense. On March 24, Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief, revealed in an article that he was accidentally added by then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to a private chat on the Signal app regarding impending strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. Goldberg noted that the chat included senior officials such as Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

