Russia Warns NATO: Any Attack on Kaliningrad Will Trigger Immediate Response
Russia Warns NATO: Any Attack on Kaliningrad Will Trigger Immediate Response
Any military encroachment on Russia’s Kaliningrad Region will be met with an immediate response using all available forces and means, as provided for by the military doctrine and the principles of Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev told Sputnik.
Earlier this month, Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa, said that NATO had sufficient capabilities to neutralize Russia's Kaliningrad region in case of a conflict and had already developed a corresponding plan.
Russia Warns NATO: Any Attack on Kaliningrad Will Trigger Immediate Response

09:20 GMT 26.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any military encroachment on Russia’s Kaliningrad Region will be met with an immediate response using all available forces and means, as provided for by the military doctrine and the principles of Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev told Sputnik.
Earlier this month, Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa, said that NATO had sufficient capabilities to neutralize Russia's Kaliningrad region in case of a conflict and had already developed a corresponding plan.

"We have long been aware of western plans concerning Kaliningrad. I can comment on them in the only possible way. The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal, as provided for by the military doctrine and the principles of state policy in the area of nuclear deterrence. Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region," Patrushev told Sputnik.

