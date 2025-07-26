Russia Warns NATO: Any Attack on Kaliningrad Will Trigger Immediate Response

"We have long been aware of western plans concerning Kaliningrad. I can comment on them in the only possible way. The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal, as provided for by the military doctrine and the principles of state policy in the area of nuclear deterrence. Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region," Patrushev told Sputnik.