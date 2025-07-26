Russia Warns NATO: Any Attack on Kaliningrad Will Trigger Immediate Response
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Any military encroachment on Russia’s Kaliningrad Region will be met with an immediate response using all available forces and means, as provided for by the military doctrine and the principles of Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev told Sputnik.
Earlier this month, Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa, said that NATO had sufficient capabilities to neutralize Russia's Kaliningrad region in case of a conflict and had already developed a corresponding plan.
"We have long been aware of western plans concerning Kaliningrad. I can comment on them in the only possible way. The Kaliningrad region is an integral part of Russia and any military encroachment on it will be met with an immediate and crushing response using all the forces and means at our disposal, as provided for by the military doctrine and the principles of state policy in the area of nuclear deterrence. Russia has all the necessary military instruments to guarantee the security of the Kaliningrad region," Patrushev told Sputnik.
Yesterday, 09:29 GMT