Karapetyan Case Testifies to Pashinyan's Growing Authoritarianism - Union of Armenians

The detention of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan is evidence of the growing authoritarianism of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is trying to silence the opposition ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections, the Union of Armenians of Scandinavia told Sputnik.

2025-07-28T17:47+0000

"We are deeply concerned by the politically motivated arrest and unfounded accusations against the well-known Armenian philanthropist and businessman, Samvel Karapetyan. His illegal detention is a striking example of the growing authoritarianism of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his fear of dissent. The Karapetyan case is not only laughably unfounded but also a clear attempt to silence the opposition and intimidate the wider public ahead of the 2026 elections," a union spokesperson said in a letter. On June 18, a court in Yerevan ordered Karapetyan to be detained for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent. Increased pressure from the authorities on the Armenian Apostolic Church is also a cause for concern among Armenians in Scandinavia, the union's spokesperson said. Attempts to nationalize Karapetyan's company, Electric Networks of Armenia, which were opposed by the international arbitration court in Stockholm, as well as arbitrary inspections and closures of enterprises associated with Karapetyan's Tashir Group are politically motivated and risk undermining the national economy, he added. Pashinyan's drive for nationalizing Armenia's critical energy infrastructure threatens the South Caucasus country's energy security and will inevitably scare away foreign investors. The Union calls for Pashinyan's immediate resignation due to his suppression of dissent and "catastrophic failures in foreign policy" as evidenced by concessions to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial dispute. "These concessions, combined with his government's internal repression, have weakened Armenia both internationally and domestically. A change of leadership is now urgently needed to halt this negative trend, restore the rule of law, protect fundamental freedoms, and rebuild trust in the Armenian people," the spokesperson said. Tensions between Armenian authorities and the Church escalated sharply after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians.

