Russia Develops Immunity to Sanctions - Kremlin

Russia has developed immunity to sanctions, its economy has been functioning for quite a long time under a huge number of restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity to this," Peskov told reporters.He added that Moscow has been taking note of new statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and possible restrictions against Russia.Other statements by Peskov:
"We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity to this," Peskov told reporters.
He added that Moscow has been taking note of new statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and possible restrictions against Russia.
Other statements by Peskov:
On Russia's alleged interference in elections in Moldova: Russia does not interfere in internal affairs of other countries
Moldovans' electoral rights are being violated, no matter what Chisinau says
On Roscosmos chief's visit to the US
: space cooperation between Russia and the US 'stands apart', this is a positive factor
Maintaining dialogue between Russia, US on space is extremely important but its impact on entire complex of relations should not be exaggerated
On the earthquake in Kamchatka: all warning systems worked in timely manner during the quake, and the earthquake-resistant buildings performed as expected
Contacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim are being prepared, there are many topics for negotiations