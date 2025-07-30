https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/russia-develops-immunity-to-sanctions---kremlin-1122515668.html

Russia Develops Immunity to Sanctions - Kremlin

Russia has developed immunity to sanctions, its economy has been functioning for quite a long time under a huge number of restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2025-07-30T10:54+0000

2025-07-30T10:54+0000

2025-07-30T11:08+0000

"We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity to this," Peskov told reporters.He added that Moscow has been taking note of new statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and possible restrictions against Russia.Other statements by Peskov:

