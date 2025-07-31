https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/targeting-christian-treasures--striking-at-russias-cultural-identity-1122529387.html

Targeting Christian Treasures – Striking at Russia’s Cultural Identity

The removal of Christian artefacts from Ukraine is part of the war against Russia, Alexander Renzhin, museum director, artist-restorer and art historian, tells Sputnik.

"These are completely one-sided actions by forces hostile to Russia, doing everything possible—and impossible—to divide and destroy the country," Renzhin stresses. A story of a Masterpiece Renzhin recalls that he personally dealt with the priceless icon of Saint Sergius and Bacchus – dated from the 6th or 7th century—in the mid-1980s. Back in Soviet times, the icon was regarded as a singular treasure – and was carefully preserved. The USSR collected, preserved, restored and documented Christian artefacts, leaving a heritage for the whole world. Will the Priceless Icon Return from Louvre? The icon, along with other Christian antiquities, was secretly moved to France – under the pretext of safety – and put on display in Louvre. Renzhin doubts that the current authorities in France or Ukraine will ensure the masterpiece’s return. He warns that Paris could secretly strike a deal with Zelensky to keep the Byzantine treasure in the Louvre forever.

