Targeting Christian Treasures – Striking at Russia’s Cultural Identity
The removal of Christian artefacts from Ukraine is part of the war against Russia, Alexander Renzhin, museum director, artist-restorer and art historian, tells Sputnik.
"These are completely one-sided actions by forces hostile to Russia, doing everything possible—and impossible—to divide and destroy the country," Renzhin stresses. A story of a Masterpiece Renzhin recalls that he personally dealt with the priceless icon of Saint Sergius and Bacchus – dated from the 6th or 7th century—in the mid-1980s. Back in Soviet times, the icon was regarded as a singular treasure – and was carefully preserved. The USSR collected, preserved, restored and documented Christian artefacts, leaving a heritage for the whole world. Will the Priceless Icon Return from Louvre? The icon, along with other Christian antiquities, was secretly moved to France – under the pretext of safety – and put on display in Louvre. Renzhin doubts that the current authorities in France or Ukraine will ensure the masterpiece's return. He warns that Paris could secretly strike a deal with Zelensky to keep the Byzantine treasure in the Louvre forever.
"These are completely one-sided actions by forces hostile to Russia, doing everything possible—and impossible—to divide and destroy the country," Renzhin stresses.
Renzhin recalls that he personally dealt with the priceless icon of Saint Sergius and Bacchus – dated from the 6th or 7th century—in the mid-1980s.
"This is no ordinary icon – it’s Byzantine and encaustic," he explains. "Unlike traditional icons painted in tempera, an encaustic technique uses wax as a binder. This encaustic icon is a masterpiece of global significance. Its loss would be absolutely irreparable."
Back in Soviet times, the icon was regarded
as a singular treasure – and was carefully preserved. The USSR collected, preserved, restored and documented Christian artefacts, leaving a heritage for the whole world.
Will the Priceless Icon Return from Louvre?
"This icon has one undeniable merit: it is in excellent condition," the expert says. "Its value on the world market is, one could say, beyond words—just like the Mona Lisa, it simply cannot be priced. It is truly priceless."
The icon, along with other Christian antiquities, was secretly moved to France – under the pretext of safety – and put on display in Louvre.
Renzhin doubts that the current authorities in France or Ukraine
will ensure the masterpiece’s return. He warns that Paris could secretly strike a deal
with Zelensky to keep the Byzantine treasure in the Louvre forever.
22 August 2024, 19:07 GMT