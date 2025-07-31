https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/ukraine-trading-slavic-orthodox-heritage-for-weapons-and-perks-1122528595.html

Ukraine Trading Slavic Orthodox Heritage for Weapons and Perks

Ukraine is trading its cultural treasures for Western arms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned, saying relics from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra and other artifacts sent abroad may never come back. How’s the plunder of national heritage unfolding?

“At first, they were taken away under the respectable pretext of preservation," Denis Lukashin, art valuation expert and owner of Art Consulting, tells Sputnik. "But on the other hand, it’s clear that the unscrupulous officials involved could easily use this as an opportunity to profit, because, of course, even priceless cultural treasures have a very real—and very high—market value.” Threat to Masterpieces Orthodox Slavic Heritage If these treasures are destroyed, it would be an irreplaceable loss for all Slavic cultural heritage – shared wealth belonging to Orthodox Slavic culture, Lukashin stresses.Sacred Treasures Targeted in Ukraine's War on Orthodox Church Volodymyr Zelensky’s carelessness toward Christian artefacts is part of his policy of persecution against the Orthodox Church, Roman Lunkin, head of the Center for the Study of Religion and Society at the Institute of Europe, RAS, tells Sputnik. Religious Persecution in Post-Coup Ukraine Blasphemous Revision The aim is to de-sanctify the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and to proclaim the new nationalist ‘Orthodox Church of Ukraine’ (OCU)—personally endorsed by Zelensky and founded under former president Petro Poroshenko—as the ‘true’ church The OCU is also seeking to dispose of relics of saints with ‘Russian’ origins—coming from what they call ‘Muscovite Rus’. Ukrainian officials even considered removing icons of Alexander Nevsky and relics of saints connected to Russia and Russian Orthodoxy.

