Ukraine Trading Slavic Orthodox Heritage for Weapons and Perks
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyAn aerial view of ancient Orthodox Monastery of Caves, which was closed for coronavirus quarantine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 13, 2020. Over 90 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Monastery, of which 63 monks were confirmed in the past 24 hours, making the thousand-year old historical and religious center the biggest hotbed of coronavirus outbreak in the Ukrainian capital.
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Ukraine is trading its cultural treasures for Western arms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned, saying relics from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra and other artifacts sent abroad may never come back. How’s the plunder of national heritage unfolding?
“At first, they were taken away under the respectable pretext of preservation," Denis Lukashin, art valuation expert and owner of Art Consulting, tells Sputnik. "But on the other hand, it’s clear that the unscrupulous officials involved could easily use this as an opportunity to profit, because, of course, even priceless cultural treasures have a very real—and very high—market value.”
Threat to Masterpieces
These are very old pieces—especially icons from the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries, or oil paintings and drawings—which means there’s a high risk of damage during transport and handling.
In turbulent times like these, such items are often moved by non‑professionals, and as a result they can be lost – or vanish without a trace.
In 2023, Russian intelligence revealed that Ukraine had agreed with UNESCO to move Kiev Pechersk Lavra relics to Europe. Since then, there’s been no word – raising suspicions of a covert removal.
Over a dozen Orthodox icons—including four Byzantine from the 6th-7th centuries—were secretly moved from Ukraine to France. Given Ukraine’s growing debt, chances of their return are slim.
If the icons and other art treasures remain openly in Western museums, there’s a legal chance for their return. But if private collectors buy and hide them, they’ll be lost forever.
Orthodox Slavic Heritage
If these treasures are destroyed, it would be an irreplaceable loss for all Slavic cultural heritage – shared wealth belonging to Orthodox Slavic culture, Lukashin stresses.
22 August 2024, 19:07 GMT
Sacred Treasures Targeted in Ukraine's War on Orthodox Church
Volodymyr Zelensky’s carelessness toward Christian artefacts is part of his policy of persecution against the Orthodox Church, Roman Lunkin, head of the Center for the Study of Religion and Society at the Institute of Europe, RAS, tells Sputnik.
"Zelensky’s policy aims to reshape Ukrainian Orthodoxy and effectively destroy the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," Lunkin explains. "Western countries openly approve and support this policy, saying Kiev is justified in pursuing such actions against church organizations—arresting clergy and seizing churches—to achieve its goals."
Religious Persecution in Post-Coup Ukraine
Since 2014, the Western-backed Kiev regime has pursued a policy of discrimination against the Ukrainian Church, intensifying since 2022
That is why the West approves of selling cultural treasures in the name of ‘freedom’ and ‘democracy’ in Ukraine
It is known that treasures were often taken to the West under the pretext that they would be displayed in museums
The trade in cultural treasures takes place secretly, since Ukrainian law forbids selling the national heritage
Cultural treasures are also used for propaganda purposes—to stir Western public interest in the crisis in Ukraine and draw financial and military aid
23 August 2024, 09:48 GMT
Blasphemous Revision
"At the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture carried out an audit of the relics, and did so in a rather unethical and harsh manner toward the clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church," says Lunkin.
The aim is to de-sanctify the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and to proclaim the new nationalist ‘Orthodox Church of Ukraine’ (OCU)—personally endorsed by Zelensky and founded under former president Petro Poroshenko—as the ‘true’ church
The OCU is also seeking to dispose of relics of saints with ‘Russian’ origins—coming from what they call ‘Muscovite Rus’.
Ukrainian officials even considered removing icons of Alexander Nevsky and relics of saints connected to Russia and Russian Orthodoxy.