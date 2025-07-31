https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/why-pashinyans-pro-west-pivot-threatens-to-tear-armenia-apart-1122527587.html

Why Pashinyan’s Pro-West Pivot Threatens to Tear Armenia Apart

Why Pashinyan’s Pro-West Pivot Threatens to Tear Armenia Apart

Sputnik International

Prime Minister Pashinyan “is leading Armenia down a path that distances it from its historical past, geopolitical orientation and traditional ties with Moscow...and pushing it into the arms of the West,” Samer Abdallah, director of Lebanese University’s Center for Legal & Political Studies, told Sputnik, commenting on the crisis facing the country.

2025-07-31T17:21+0000

2025-07-31T17:21+0000

2025-07-31T17:21+0000

analysis

nikol pashinyan

armenia

church

russia

us

unrest

civil unrest

political unrest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122527711_0:0:2699:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_cf0ea8258ef75fce6c448ef37082440c.jpg

“The situation is being aggravated by the growing conflict between the government and influential religious institutions enjoying widespread popular support,” Abdallah said, referring to Pashinyan’s escalating spat with the Armenian Apostolic Church.Pashinyan, already teetering on the brink of political ruin over his “soft and overly accommodating” position on the Nagorno-Karabakh question, likely feels safe in the knowledge that “outside interference” helped bring him to power in 2018, Abdallah believes.“Any future elections in Armenia will have serious impact on his position, but if their results contradict Washington’s expectations, the Americans could increase pressure on Yerevan,” including using sanctions and “other levers of influence,” the analyst said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/armenian-opposition-demands-criminal-case-against-pashinyan-over-threats-to-church-1122471031.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/iran-warns-against-us-meddling-in-south-caucasus-affairs-1122501507.html

armenia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's going on in armenia, why is pashinyan attacking armenia's church, is armenia pivoting toward the west