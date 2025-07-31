https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/why-pashinyans-pro-west-pivot-threatens-to-tear-armenia-apart-1122527587.html
Why Pashinyan’s Pro-West Pivot Threatens to Tear Armenia Apart
Why Pashinyan’s Pro-West Pivot Threatens to Tear Armenia Apart
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Pashinyan “is leading Armenia down a path that distances it from its historical past, geopolitical orientation and traditional ties with Moscow...and pushing it into the arms of the West,” Samer Abdallah, director of Lebanese University’s Center for Legal & Political Studies, told Sputnik, commenting on the crisis facing the country.
2025-07-31T17:21+0000
2025-07-31T17:21+0000
2025-07-31T17:21+0000
analysis
nikol pashinyan
armenia
church
russia
us
unrest
civil unrest
political unrest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122527711_0:0:2699:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_cf0ea8258ef75fce6c448ef37082440c.jpg
“The situation is being aggravated by the growing conflict between the government and influential religious institutions enjoying widespread popular support,” Abdallah said, referring to Pashinyan’s escalating spat with the Armenian Apostolic Church.Pashinyan, already teetering on the brink of political ruin over his “soft and overly accommodating” position on the Nagorno-Karabakh question, likely feels safe in the knowledge that “outside interference” helped bring him to power in 2018, Abdallah believes.“Any future elections in Armenia will have serious impact on his position, but if their results contradict Washington’s expectations, the Americans could increase pressure on Yerevan,” including using sanctions and “other levers of influence,” the analyst said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/armenian-opposition-demands-criminal-case-against-pashinyan-over-threats-to-church-1122471031.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/iran-warns-against-us-meddling-in-south-caucasus-affairs-1122501507.html
armenia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122527711_0:0:2699:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_067c4dfa00f0661f898e82a5fecd02b1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what's going on in armenia, why is pashinyan attacking armenia's church, is armenia pivoting toward the west
what's going on in armenia, why is pashinyan attacking armenia's church, is armenia pivoting toward the west
Why Pashinyan’s Pro-West Pivot Threatens to Tear Armenia Apart
Prime Minister Pashinyan “is leading Armenia down a path that distances it from its historical past, geopolitical orientation and traditional ties with Moscow...and pushing it into the arms of the West,” Samer Abdallah, director of Lebanese University’s Center for Legal & Political Studies, told Sputnik, commenting on the crisis facing the country.
“The situation is being aggravated by the growing conflict between the government and influential religious institutions enjoying widespread popular support,” Abdallah said, referring to Pashinyan’s escalating spat with the Armenian Apostolic Church.
“Fueled by discontent with Pashinyan’s West-leaning policies, the political crisis is having a negative impact on Armenia’s historical interests and position,” the observer said, emphasizing that Pashinyan’s efforts to enforce his will “by force” may “lead to even more serious internal problems with unpredictable consequences.”
Pashinyan, already teetering on the brink of political ruin over his “soft and overly accommodating” position on the Nagorno-Karabakh question, likely feels safe in the knowledge that “outside interference” helped bring him to power in 2018, Abdallah believes.
“Any future elections in Armenia will have serious impact on his position, but if their results contradict Washington’s expectations, the Americans could increase pressure on Yerevan,” including using sanctions and “other levers of influence,” the analyst said.
The Lebanese observer suspects that events in Armenia signal that the US is “preparing to expand its influence in Asia, distracting the world’s attention with pressure on Iran and the conflict in Ukraine. Washington believes Russia will not defend Armenia – but for Moscow, the country is a strategic space that cannot be abandoned, as in Ukraine, and any other region with a Russian-speaking population.”