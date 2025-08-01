https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/direct-military-confrontation-between-russia-us-should-not-be-allowed---lavrov-1122540525.html

Direct Military Confrontation Between Russia, US Should Not Be Allowed - Lavrov

Moscow agrees with Washington's responsible approach that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia should not be allowed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The substantive discussion of the Ukrainian issue between Moscow and Washington, which has been taking place since the beginning of the year, is useful, and gives results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey added.US counterparts are aware of current realities around Ukraine and they strive to take into account the root causes of the crisis, Lavrov said, adding that the United States can give objective assessment of Kiev's actions to exterminate everything Russian and it would be an important step towards progress.

