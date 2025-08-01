https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/direct-military-confrontation-between-russia-us-should-not-be-allowed---lavrov-1122540525.html
Moscow agrees with Washington's responsible approach that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia should not be allowed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
The substantive discussion of the Ukrainian issue between Moscow and Washington, which has been taking place since the beginning of the year, is useful, and gives results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey added.US counterparts are aware of current realities around Ukraine and they strive to take into account the root causes of the crisis, Lavrov said, adding that the United States can give objective assessment of Kiev's actions to exterminate everything Russian and it would be an important step towards progress.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow agrees with Washington's responsible approach that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia should not be allowed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"If the Europeans are hysterically demanding that Ukraine be dragged into NATO and prepared for war with Russia, then [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio recently confirmed a responsible approach, clearly stating that a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia should never be allowed. We fully agree with this," Lavrov said in a statement.
The substantive discussion of the Ukrainian issue between Moscow and Washington, which has been taking place since the beginning of the year, is useful, and gives results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey added.
"The substantive discussion of Ukrainian issues between Moscow and Washington, which has been taking place since the beginning of the year, is very useful and gives results. It was thanks to the persistence of President Donald Trump that the Kiev regime agreed to our proposal to resume the Istanbul talks," Lavrov said in a statement.
US counterparts are aware of current realities
around Ukraine and they strive to take into account the root causes of the crisis, Lavrov said, adding that the United States can give objective assessment of Kiev's actions to exterminate everything Russian and it would be an important step towards progress.