Israeli Foreign Ministry Orders Partial Evacuation of Diplomats From UAE - Reports

Israeli Foreign Ministry Orders Partial Evacuation of Diplomats From UAE - Reports

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has ordered the evacuation of most of the diplomatic staff and their families from the United Arab Emirates, the Ynet news portal reported.

The order for partial evacuation followed a warning against travel to the UAE, which was published by the Israeli National Security Council, the report said on Thursday. The warning speaks of the increased activity of terrorist groups seeking to "take revenge" on Israel amid an information campaign about the famine in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai are subject to evacuation, the report noted. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on July 23 that WHO was observing a rapid increase in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza. He added that acute malnutrition affects over 10% of Gaza’s population, with more than 20% of screened pregnant and breastfeeding women suffering from malnutrition, often severely. He emphasized that the hunger crisis is worsening due to halted humanitarian aid deliveries and access restrictions. On Wednesday, Gaza's health ministry said that the starvation death toll in the enclave had risen to 154, including 89 children.

