New US Tariffs to Take Effect on August 7 – Reports
New US Tariffs to Take Effect on August 7 – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new tariff plan, authorized by an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, will take effect on August 7, six days after the previously announced deadline, CNN reported on Friday.
On Thursday evening, Trump signed a decree imposing tariffs
ranging from 15% to 41% on goods supplied to the US from more than 60 countries. The new tariffs were expected to take effect on Friday, August 1.
CNN reported that the tariffs would go into effect on August 7 to allow the US Customs and Border Protection enough time to make the necessary system changes.
However, the 35% tariffs on Canadian goods not covered under a pre-existing free trade agreement are an exception and will take effect on Friday, the report said.
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing 10% "reciprocal" tariffs on imports, with higher rates for 57 countries starting April 9, based on US trade deficits. After over 75 countries sought negotiations instead of retaliation, the 10% base rate was applied for 90 days until July 9. Two days before the deadline, Trump extended the suspension of higher tariffs to August 1 but notified several countries that increased rates would apply from that date.
On Thursday, the president announced adjustments to some of those reciprocal tariffs ahead of his midnight deadline.