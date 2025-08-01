International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/new-us-tariffs-to-take-effect-on-august-7--reports-1122533543.html
New US Tariffs to Take Effect on August 7 – Reports
New US Tariffs to Take Effect on August 7 – Reports
Sputnik International
The new tariff plan, authorized by an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, will take effect on August 7, six days after the previously announced deadline, CNN reported on Friday.
2025-08-01T07:12+0000
2025-08-01T07:12+0000
world
us
donald trump
us customs and border protection (cbp)
trump tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e052b1835390534b34b018054affc6b9.jpg
On Thursday evening, Trump signed a decree imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods supplied to the US from more than 60 countries. The new tariffs were expected to take effect on Friday, August 1. CNN reported that the tariffs would go into effect on August 7 to allow the US Customs and Border Protection enough time to make the necessary system changes. However, the 35% tariffs on Canadian goods not covered under a pre-existing free trade agreement are an exception and will take effect on Friday, the report said. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing 10% "reciprocal" tariffs on imports, with higher rates for 57 countries starting April 9, based on US trade deficits. After over 75 countries sought negotiations instead of retaliation, the 10% base rate was applied for 90 days until July 9. Two days before the deadline, Trump extended the suspension of higher tariffs to August 1 but notified several countries that increased rates would apply from that date. On Thursday, the president announced adjustments to some of those reciprocal tariffs ahead of his midnight deadline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/trump-strikes-biggest-deal-ever-with-eu-zero-tariffs-for-us-15-for-europe-1122500298.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42f2f8d3c7581192f0039a03fc4a7918.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us tariffs, us trade policy, us trade war, us-china row, trump tariff war, tariff conflict
us tariffs, us trade policy, us trade war, us-china row, trump tariff war, tariff conflict

New US Tariffs to Take Effect on August 7 – Reports

07:12 GMT 01.08.2025
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberПрезидент Дональд Трамп на пресс-конференции после пленарного заседания саммита НАТО в Гааге, Нидерланды
Президент Дональд Трамп на пресс-конференции после пленарного заседания саммита НАТО в Гааге, Нидерланды - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new tariff plan, authorized by an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump, will take effect on August 7, six days after the previously announced deadline, CNN reported on Friday.
On Thursday evening, Trump signed a decree imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods supplied to the US from more than 60 countries. The new tariffs were expected to take effect on Friday, August 1.
CNN reported that the tariffs would go into effect on August 7 to allow the US Customs and Border Protection enough time to make the necessary system changes.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2025
Economy
Trump Strikes 'Biggest Deal Ever' With EU: Zero Tariffs for US, 15% for Europe
27 July, 18:27 GMT
However, the 35% tariffs on Canadian goods not covered under a pre-existing free trade agreement are an exception and will take effect on Friday, the report said.
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order imposing 10% "reciprocal" tariffs on imports, with higher rates for 57 countries starting April 9, based on US trade deficits. After over 75 countries sought negotiations instead of retaliation, the 10% base rate was applied for 90 days until July 9. Two days before the deadline, Trump extended the suspension of higher tariffs to August 1 but notified several countries that increased rates would apply from that date.
On Thursday, the president announced adjustments to some of those reciprocal tariffs ahead of his midnight deadline.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала