US Intensifies Cyberattacks on China's Military Universities – Chinese Association
US intelligence agencies have intensified cyberattacks on China's high-tech military universities and scientific research institutes in recent years with the aim of stealing classified information, the Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) said Friday.
US intelligence agencies have been attempting to steal confidential information, such as military-purpose scientific research data or core production data from design, research and development and production departments, the statement added. In 2024, foreign state-sponsored groups carried out over 600 targeted cyberattacks on key Chinese facilities, with the defense industry being the primary target, the association said.
01.08.2025
BEIJING (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies have intensified cyberattacks on China's high-tech military universities and scientific research institutes in recent years with the aim of stealing classified information, the Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) said Friday.

"In recent years, US intelligence services have concentrated their cyberattacks on China's high-tech military universities, scientific research institutes, and enterprises," the CSAC said in a statement on social media.

US intelligence agencies have been attempting to steal confidential information, such as military-purpose scientific research data or core production data from design, research and development and production departments, the statement added.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, after a meeting with European leaders on strengthening support for Ukraine in Paris, Thursday, March 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2025
World
UK to Build $1 Billion ‘Kill Web’ to Unleash Cyber Attacks
29 May, 07:07 GMT
"These attacks have become more targeted and their methods more covert, posing a serious threat to the security of research and production, as well as to the national security of China's defense and military industry," the statement said.
In 2024, foreign state-sponsored groups carried out over 600 targeted cyberattacks on key Chinese facilities, with the defense industry being the primary target, the association said.
