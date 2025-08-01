https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/us-intensifies-cyberattacks-on-chinas-military-universities--chinese-association-1122533706.html

US Intensifies Cyberattacks on China's Military Universities – Chinese Association

US intelligence agencies have intensified cyberattacks on China's high-tech military universities and scientific research institutes in recent years with the aim of stealing classified information, the Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) said Friday.

US intelligence agencies have been attempting to steal confidential information, such as military-purpose scientific research data or core production data from design, research and development and production departments, the statement added. In 2024, foreign state-sponsored groups carried out over 600 targeted cyberattacks on key Chinese facilities, with the defense industry being the primary target, the association said.

