https://sputnikglobe.com/20250802/serbian-security-council-condemns-bosnian-courts-verdict-against-dodik--vucic-1122544932.html
Serbian Security Council Condemns Bosnian Court's Verdict Against Dodik – Vucic
Serbian Security Council Condemns Bosnian Court's Verdict Against Dodik – Vucic
Sputnik International
The National Security Council of Serbia has condemned the verdict issued by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and has declared the ruling invalid on Serbian territory, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.
2025-08-02T15:12+0000
2025-08-02T15:12+0000
2025-08-02T15:12+0000
world
aleksandar vucic
milorad dodik
serbia
bosnia
sarajevo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108067571_0:18:3147:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6b48cf8a441409b74a098ae510b0a4.jpg
Vucic vowed on Friday that as long as he was alive he would never accept the Sarajevo court’s sentencing of Dodik to one year in prison and a six-year ban from holding public office for failing to comply with decisions made by unrecognized UN high representative in BiH Christian Schmidt. Dodik called for Serbia to demonstrate its unconditional support and sought backing from Russia and the United States following the verdict. Vucic said that he personally signed the unanimous resolution, which is binding on all Serbian state institutions, and affirmed that Dodik would not be arrested if he entered Serbia. Dodik's lawyer, Goran Bubic, said on Friday he would seek suspension of the BiH court's verdict to appeal it with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), On March 12, the BiH Prosecutor's Office ordered the Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) to detain Dodik, as well as Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic and National Assembly Chairman Nenad Stevandic. On April 16, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sent a request to Interpol through the organization’s National Central Bureau in Sarajevo to review the April 2 decision rejecting the arrest warrant for Dodik and Stevandic. The next day, Dodik said that Interpol had refused to pursue him based on the politically motivated request of the BiH court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/bombshell-blair-uk-government-warned-over-nato-war-crimes-in-belgrade-1119785185.html
serbia
bosnia
sarajevo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108067571_182:0:2911:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_649151335b1f393811e67ba774bd7c4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
balkan conflict, balkan hostilities, dodik sentenced, serbia dodik
balkan conflict, balkan hostilities, dodik sentenced, serbia dodik
Serbian Security Council Condemns Bosnian Court's Verdict Against Dodik – Vucic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The National Security Council of Serbia has condemned the verdict issued by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and has declared the ruling invalid on Serbian territory, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.
Vucic vowed on Friday that as long as he was alive he would never accept the Sarajevo court’s sentencing of Dodik to one year in prison and a six-year ban from holding public office for failing to comply with decisions made by unrecognized UN high representative in BiH Christian Schmidt. Dodik called for Serbia to demonstrate its unconditional support
and sought backing from Russia and the United States following the verdict.
"The decision of BiH’s second-instance [appellate] chamber is harshly condemned… Although passed in the 21st century, this ruling is undemocratic, uncivilized, and immoral. Serbia does not recognize the verdict, and the National Security Council concludes that the situation in the region has been seriously destabilized," Vucic said in a statement following the council meeting.
Vucic said that he personally signed the unanimous resolution, which is binding on all Serbian state institutions, and affirmed that Dodik would not be arrested if he entered Serbia.
16 August 2024, 02:28 GMT
Dodik's lawyer, Goran Bubic, said on Friday he would seek suspension of the BiH court's verdict to appeal it with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR),
On March 12, the BiH Prosecutor's Office ordered the Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) to detain Dodik, as well as Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic and National Assembly Chairman Nenad Stevandic.
On April 16, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sent a request to Interpol through the organization’s National Central Bureau in Sarajevo to review the April 2 decision rejecting the arrest warrant for Dodik and Stevandic. The next day, Dodik said that Interpol had refused to pursue him based on the politically motivated request of the BiH court.