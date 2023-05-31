https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/fueling-balkan-conflict-not-in-wests-interest-distracts-from-ukraine-1110823768.html

Fueling Balkan Conflict Not in West's Interest, Distracts From Ukraine

Fueling Balkan Conflict Not in West's Interest, Distracts From Ukraine

The authorities in Pristina have crossed an invisible line by ignoring US advice to de-escalate tensions in Kosovo, failing to understand that America's global interests are paramount.

2023-05-31T17:52+0000

2023-05-31T17:52+0000

2023-05-31T17:52+0000

world

kosovo

pristina

albin kurti

nato

serbia

vladislav jovanovic

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110787634_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_10526be0cf226e7bd86446d2f87a837d.jpg

In his assessment, Washington does not need an escalation of the Balkan conflict in the current geopolitical circumstances, which Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti is persistently pursuing.US WarningsEarlier, Washington announced certain restrictions on Pristina, including a ban on the entry of officials and an immediate withdrawal from the NATO Defender Europe 2023 exercises. The former Yugoslav foreign minister believes that these sanctions may not be the last, and it all depends on how much American interests regarding Russia suffer from Pristina's actions. The first warning may be followed by a second and a third.He calls such a development hypothetical, but adds that these first sanctions raise the question of the inviolability of Kosovo's independence, as Pristina's actions are being questioned for the first time.The conflict of interests between Pristina and Washington may be temporary, but it could also turn into a permanent conflict and become more significant than it currently appears, says Jovanovic.Albanians Want Serbs to Disappear from KosovoThe Pristina regime can be expected to make new demands on the Serbs, because the Kosovo Albanians want a Kosovo without Serbs. This racist decision does not greatly concern the West much, Jovanovic notes. In his opinion, the main problem for the West is that such a thing could shift the focus of the international community from Ukraine to the Balkans, which is not what the West wants at the moment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/serb-protesters-clash-with-security-forces-in-northern-kosovo-two-serbs-injured-1110777207.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/bosnian-serb-leader-reveals-what-forced-russias-hand-in-ukrainian-conflict-1110566186.html

kosovo

pristina

serbia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yugoslav foreign minister vladislav jovanovic, vladislav jovanovic, kosovo conflict, unrest in kosovo, kosovo serbs, what is going on ij kosovo, why serbs protesting in kosovo