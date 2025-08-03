International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/colonial-theft-vs-wartime-fundraising-the-double-standard-of-western-museums-1122546915.html
Colonial Theft vs. Wartime Fundraising: The Double Standard of Western Museums
Colonial Theft vs. Wartime Fundraising: The Double Standard of Western Museums
Sputnik International
Europe’s museums and not just British ones hold artifacts stolen during colonial rule, forming part of Europe’s wealth, says Yamb Ntimba, political philosopher and founder of the Kheper think tank. These objects are displayed because Europe lacks its own heritage of such diversity, using others’ culture to fuel its economy and tourism.
2025-08-03T10:51+0000
2025-08-03T10:51+0000
world
colonialism
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107724/69/1077246902_0:790:2048:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_8f3a8f27e27a71134a03250f79bb1dec.jpg
African artifacts serve as trophies of conquest, displayed in Europe to showcase past dominance over Africa and reinforce a sense of superiority, the commentator believes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/heritage-for-sale-ukrainian-treasures-up-for-grabs-in-top-uk-auctions--1122534456.html
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107724/69/1077246902_0:598:2048:2134_1920x0_80_0_0_0fbf3ecfdda9cd0b02c37a3d0367fd3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
western colonialism, african artifacts, western colonial theft. western colonies
western colonialism, african artifacts, western colonial theft. western colonies

Colonial Theft vs. Wartime Fundraising: The Double Standard of Western Museums

10:51 GMT 03.08.2025
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Hans Hillewaert / Xiuhtecuhtli (cropped photo)Turquoise mosaic mask of Xiuhtecuhtli, the god of fire. Aztec or Mixtec (AD 1400-1521), in the British Museum.
Turquoise mosaic mask of Xiuhtecuhtli, the god of fire. Aztec or Mixtec (AD 1400-1521), in the British Museum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2025
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Hans Hillewaert / Xiuhtecuhtli (cropped photo)
Subscribe
Europe’s museums and not just British ones hold artifacts stolen during colonial rule, forming part of Europe’s wealth, says Yamb Ntimba, political philosopher and founder of the Kheper think tank. These objects are displayed because Europe lacks its own heritage of such diversity, using others’ culture to fuel its economy and tourism.
"But with Ukrainian artifacts, the situation is different. They are being used to stir sympathy among the public for Ukraine. That sympathy supports government actions to provide Ukraine with weapons and money."
African artifacts serve as trophies of conquest, displayed in Europe to showcase past dominance over Africa and reinforce a sense of superiority, the commentator believes.

"As for Ukrainian artifacts, I see it as manipulation. They manipulate the minds of their people to create an emotional basis for supporting Ukraine. They send weapons, give money, dispatch soldiers. This is an entirely different path. There are no parallels. It should be clear to everyone: Africa is not Ukraine, and Ukraine is not Africa," he tells Sputnik.

Heritage for Sale: Ukrainian Treasures Up for Grabs in Top UK Auctions - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2025
World
Heritage for Sale: Ukrainian Treasures Up for Grabs in Top UK Auctions
1 August, 10:25 GMT
"The exhibition of Ukrainian artifacts is nothing but a fundraising operation. This will be special revenue used to support the war in Ukraine. But people should know that these museums, earning £3.4 billion, get at least 40% of it from African artifacts. That’s money Africa loses simply because our artifacts are there. They do not share these funds with Africa. They use Ukrainian artifacts to raise money. With African artifacts, they just do business."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала