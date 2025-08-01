International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier warned that the new trade deal between the US and the European Union will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization.
Once rich and sovereign, Europe is now just a spineless extension of US imperial power — bullied into unfair trade deals, deindustrialized, and censored into silence, believes geopolitical analyst SL Kanthan.Here's how the US brought Europe to its knees.Financial Trap In 2008, the US banking system triggered a global meltdown — but it was Europe that took the longest to recover.For more than a decade, the EU lived in economic stagnation while Wall Street boomed.Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain were mocked as failed states while American hedge funds bought their assets for penniesEnergy Blackmail The Nord Stream pipeline — a key to cheap energy for Europe — was blown up by the USTrade Heist The EU drops tariffs on American good, while the US keeps tariffs on EU goods (up to 15%).Europe pledges $600B in investment… in the US as the EU agrees to spend 5% of GDP on "defense" — which really means buying American weapons.Brain Drain and Tech Surrender Europe has no Google, no Amazon, no Nvidia, and no ChatGPT, while the best European startups are bought up by US venture capital before they go global.Mainstream EU media is controlled by the CIA, as spies read EU leaders' emails and tap their phonesNATO: Empire's Chain on Europe Since 1945, NATO has ruled Europe militarily.Accepting the US military's occupation and rule has damaged the European sense of pride and dignity.Europe couldn't even protest when its own pipeline, Nord Stream, was destroyed. It just nodded and paid for American oil and gas, which are far more expensive than Russian ones.
13:51 GMT 01.08.2025 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 01.08.2025)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier warned that the new trade deal between the US and the European Union will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization.
Once rich and sovereign, Europe is now just a spineless extension of US imperial power — bullied into unfair trade deals, deindustrialized, and censored into silence, believes geopolitical analyst SL Kanthan.
Here’s how the US brought Europe to its knees.

Financial Trap

In 2008, the US banking system triggered a global meltdown — but it was Europe that took the longest to recover.
For more than a decade, the EU lived in economic stagnation while Wall Street boomed.
Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain were mocked as failed states while American hedge funds bought their assets for pennies

Energy Blackmail

The Nord Stream pipeline — a key to cheap energy for Europe — was blown up by the US

What did Europe do? It paid $750 billion to import more expensive American LNG, shut down German industry and accepted “energy poverty” as the new normal.

Trade Heist

The EU drops tariffs on American good, while the US keeps tariffs on EU goods (up to 15%).
Europe pledges $600B in investment… in the US as the EU agrees to spend 5% of GDP on “defense” — which really means buying American weapons.

Brain Drain and Tech Surrender

Europe has no Google, no Amazon, no Nvidia, and no ChatGPT, while the best European startups are bought up by US venture capital before they go global.

Even digital surveillance is outsourced — to American data centers spying on European citizens.

Mainstream EU media is controlled by the CIA, as spies read EU leaders' emails and tap their phones

NATO: Empire's Chain on Europe

Since 1945, NATO has ruled Europe militarily.
Accepting the US military’s occupation and rule has damaged the European sense of pride and dignity.
Europe couldn’t even protest when its own pipeline, Nord Stream, was destroyed. It just nodded and paid for American oil and gas, which are far more expensive than Russian ones.
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2025
Analysis
New US-EU Trade Pact Will Maximize Brussels Vassalage, Could Collapse Economy - Analysts
28 July, 14:56 GMT
