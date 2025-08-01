https://sputnikglobe.com/20250801/from-colonizers-to-colonized-how-the-us-dismantled-europe-1122539307.html

From Colonizers to Colonized: How the US Dismantled Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier warned that the new trade deal between the US and the European Union will lead to Europe’s deindustrialization.

Once rich and sovereign, Europe is now just a spineless extension of US imperial power — bullied into unfair trade deals, deindustrialized, and censored into silence, believes geopolitical analyst SL Kanthan.Here’s how the US brought Europe to its knees.Financial Trap In 2008, the US banking system triggered a global meltdown — but it was Europe that took the longest to recover.For more than a decade, the EU lived in economic stagnation while Wall Street boomed.Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain were mocked as failed states while American hedge funds bought their assets for penniesEnergy Blackmail The Nord Stream pipeline — a key to cheap energy for Europe — was blown up by the USTrade Heist The EU drops tariffs on American good, while the US keeps tariffs on EU goods (up to 15%).Europe pledges $600B in investment… in the US as the EU agrees to spend 5% of GDP on “defense” — which really means buying American weapons.Brain Drain and Tech Surrender Europe has no Google, no Amazon, no Nvidia, and no ChatGPT, while the best European startups are bought up by US venture capital before they go global.Mainstream EU media is controlled by the CIA, as spies read EU leaders' emails and tap their phonesNATO: Empire's Chain on Europe Since 1945, NATO has ruled Europe militarily.Accepting the US military’s occupation and rule has damaged the European sense of pride and dignity.Europe couldn’t even protest when its own pipeline, Nord Stream, was destroyed. It just nodded and paid for American oil and gas, which are far more expensive than Russian ones.

