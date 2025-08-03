https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/nato-eyes-baltic-build-up-extending-its-military-footprint-toward-russia-1122546215.html
NATO Eyes Baltic Build-Up, Extending Its Military Footprint Toward Russia
NATO Eyes Baltic Build-Up, Extending Its Military Footprint Toward Russia
Sputnik International
NATO is mulling deploying a German-Dutch corps in the Estonian city of Parnu, the ERR broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.
2025-08-03T09:19+0000
2025-08-03T09:19+0000
2025-08-03T09:19+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
hanno pevkur
nato
estonian defense forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113232488_0:154:3000:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_9937815c2b7780a29a560ef7da104457.jpg
However, the final decision is going to be taken later this year, the broadcaster said. The deployment will require creation of the infrastructure for 100-200 people, including administrative buildings, technical buildings and other facilities. The Estonian Defense Ministry is reportedly planning to allocate 17 million euros ($19.7 million) for that. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has also said that the Baltic states’ governments were destroying the remnants of security and stability in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/bornholm-island-natos-baltic-bridgehead-for-aggression-against-russia-1122438632.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113232488_170:0:2831:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_3194e499c74d3bd4aac3f53eb242b627.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, nato expansion, nato drills
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, nato expansion, nato drills
NATO Eyes Baltic Build-Up, Extending Its Military Footprint Toward Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is mulling deploying a German-Dutch corps in the Estonian city of Parnu, the ERR broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.
"This specific plan is tied to a broader NATO initiative, which involves the German-Dutch corps responsible for our area of operations and their forward command post. It would involve both our allies who fulfill leadership roles at the corps level and, of course, our own defense forces — including conscripts. From the perspective of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), it's a fairly significant development," Pevkur was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
However, the final decision is going to be taken later this year, the broadcaster said.
The deployment will require creation of the infrastructure for 100-200 people, including administrative buildings, technical buildings and other facilities. The Estonian Defense Ministry is reportedly planning to allocate 17 million euros ($19.7 million) for that.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has also said that the Baltic states’ governments were destroying
the remnants of security and stability in the region.