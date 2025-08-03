https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/nato-eyes-baltic-build-up-extending-its-military-footprint-toward-russia-1122546215.html

NATO Eyes Baltic Build-Up, Extending Its Military Footprint Toward Russia

NATO is mulling deploying a German-Dutch corps in the Estonian city of Parnu, the ERR broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

However, the final decision is going to be taken later this year, the broadcaster said. The deployment will require creation of the infrastructure for 100-200 people, including administrative buildings, technical buildings and other facilities. The Estonian Defense Ministry is reportedly planning to allocate 17 million euros ($19.7 million) for that. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. NATO is expanding its initiatives and calling it "containing Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has also said that the Baltic states’ governments were destroying the remnants of security and stability in the region.

