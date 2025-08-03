International
New telemedicine rules come into force in Russia from September 1, they, in particular, allow doctors to use artificial intelligence technologies during consultations, Badma Bashankayev, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house's healthcare committee, told Sputnik.
According to the parliamentarian, the updated rules clearly spell out four formats of telemedicine interaction: remote consultations between doctors for emergency, urgent and planned cases, remote reports on diagnostic results, consultations with patients, and the organization of remote monitoring of patients' health. According to Bashankayev, it is important that the technologies do not remain just on paper, and for this it is necessary to connect hospitals, train doctors and improve the technical base.
Russian Doctors Allowed to Use AI During Remote Consultations From September 1

09:26 GMT 03.08.2025
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - New telemedicine rules come into force in Russia from September 1, they, in particular, allow doctors to use artificial intelligence technologies during consultations, Badma Bashankayev, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house's healthcare committee, told Sputnik.
"The new rules in telemedicine, which come into force from September 1, are an evolution of the development of this area. We maintain the main principle: first — an in-person examination, then — remote support. At the same time, we give doctors more instruments: now they can adjust the treatment and use AI if the system is officially approved," Bashankayev said.
According to the parliamentarian, the updated rules clearly spell out four formats of telemedicine interaction: remote consultations between doctors for emergency, urgent and planned cases, remote reports on diagnostic results, consultations with patients, and the organization of remote monitoring of patients' health.
"Telemedicine is not about gadgets and technologies, but about people. About a patient in the provinces being able to quickly get a consultation from a specialist at a federal medical center. About a doctor in a district hospital being able to quickly consult with colleagues — experts in difficult cases. And about chronic patients, especially after major surgeries, being able to be monitored without leaving home," he explained.
According to Bashankayev, it is important that the technologies do not remain just on paper, and for this it is necessary to connect hospitals, train doctors and improve the technical base.
"As part of parliamentary control, we will monitor that these changes really work for the benefit of patients. The key is convenience, accessibility and quality," the lawmaker concluded.
