Russian Doctors Allowed to Use AI During Remote Consultations From September 1

New telemedicine rules come into force in Russia from September 1, they, in particular, allow doctors to use artificial intelligence technologies during consultations, Badma Bashankayev, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's lower house's healthcare committee, told Sputnik.

According to the parliamentarian, the updated rules clearly spell out four formats of telemedicine interaction: remote consultations between doctors for emergency, urgent and planned cases, remote reports on diagnostic results, consultations with patients, and the organization of remote monitoring of patients' health. According to Bashankayev, it is important that the technologies do not remain just on paper, and for this it is necessary to connect hospitals, train doctors and improve the technical base.

