EU countries are wary of a long-term gap in their air defense due to the transfer of EU Patriot systems to Ukraine, Euractiv reported on Monday, citing a European diplomat.

In July, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would supply weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. France, Italy, the Czech Republic and Hungary refused to take part in the initiative. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with two Patriot systems, but only if the replenishment of German arsenals is guaranteed within six to eight months. Pistorius later announced that agreements with the US include supplying Kiev with five Patriot systems. European arsenals have already been depleted by previous donations to Ukraine, and European countries fear lengthy gaps in their own air defense if supplies from the US are not as rapid as Trump claimed, Euractiv reported. It would be "scary" for the EU to give up their own Patriot systems for Kiev, a senior European diplomat was quoted as saying by Euractiv. NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, estimated that deliveries of new Patriot systems from the US could take about seven years, while another "more optimistic" source claimed it would take at least a couple of years, the report said. Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.

