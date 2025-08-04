International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/eu-frets-over-air-defense-gaps-after-sending-patriots-to-ukraine-1122549626.html
EU Frets Over Air Defense Gaps After Sending Patriots to Ukraine
EU Frets Over Air Defense Gaps After Sending Patriots to Ukraine
Sputnik International
EU countries are wary of a long-term gap in their air defense due to the transfer of EU Patriot systems to Ukraine, Euractiv reported on Monday, citing a European diplomat.
2025-08-04T09:23+0000
2025-08-04T09:23+0000
world
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122519056_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_41e73f17537ca2bebe16754e3e8592ad.jpg
In July, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would supply weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. France, Italy, the Czech Republic and Hungary refused to take part in the initiative. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with two Patriot systems, but only if the replenishment of German arsenals is guaranteed within six to eight months. Pistorius later announced that agreements with the US include supplying Kiev with five Patriot systems. European arsenals have already been depleted by previous donations to Ukraine, and European countries fear lengthy gaps in their own air defense if supplies from the US are not as rapid as Trump claimed, Euractiv reported. It would be "scary" for the EU to give up their own Patriot systems for Kiev, a senior European diplomat was quoted as saying by Euractiv. NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, estimated that deliveries of new Patriot systems from the US could take about seven years, while another "more optimistic" source claimed it would take at least a couple of years, the report said. Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/want-to-wipe-out-patriot-systems-ask-the-russians-how-1122456944.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1e/1122519056_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a44531198455086d3064d70752a0f485.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu security, eu collective defense, eu collective action security, eu patriot, eu air defense
eu security, eu collective defense, eu collective action security, eu patriot, eu air defense

EU Frets Over Air Defense Gaps After Sending Patriots to Ukraine

09:23 GMT 04.08.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU countries are wary of a long-term gap in their air defense due to the transfer of EU Patriot systems to Ukraine, Euractiv reported on Monday, citing a European diplomat.
In July, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would supply weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. France, Italy, the Czech Republic and Hungary refused to take part in the initiative. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany is ready to provide Ukraine with two Patriot systems, but only if the replenishment of German arsenals is guaranteed within six to eight months. Pistorius later announced that agreements with the US include supplying Kiev with five Patriot systems.
European arsenals have already been depleted by previous donations to Ukraine, and European countries fear lengthy gaps in their own air defense if supplies from the US are not as rapid as Trump claimed, Euractiv reported.
Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
Analysis
Want To Wipe Out Patriot Systems? Ask The Russians How
18 July, 16:09 GMT
It would be "scary" for the EU to give up their own Patriot systems for Kiev, a senior European diplomat was quoted as saying by Euractiv.
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, estimated that deliveries of new Patriot systems from the US could take about seven years, while another "more optimistic" source claimed it would take at least a couple of years, the report said.
Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала