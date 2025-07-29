International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/sending-patriots-to-ukraine-could-paint-target-on-germany---german-constitutional-watchdog-1122506962.html
Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog
Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog
Sputnik International
The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard, while also making Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
2025-07-29T08:33+0000
2025-07-29T08:33+0000
world
germany
patriot missile system
patriot missiles
nato
ukraine
russia
donald trump
patriot
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93fc6216114ec9ddf6696644db4224d7.jpg
The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard and divert vital funding away from healthcare and infrastructure, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik. At the same time, Niemeyer stressed that Germany’s roads, bridges, and schools urgently need investment, as they are all in bad shape. Funneling money into weapons instead will only make the nation grow poorer, he warned. Furthermore, the move could make Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer noted.The Washington Post reported earlier that Berlin has already sent three Patriot systems and is now in talks with Washington to send more – and to refill its own shrinking arsenal. US-made Patriot air defenses are no silver bullet for Ukraine – and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their vulnerabilities.Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself."They are already being shipped. They are coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump told reporters.Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/want-to-wipe-out-patriot-systems-ask-the-russians-how-1122456944.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_626dcb0ea8fe3da34ea02f32b25f4022.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany to send ukraine patriot systems, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, russian military, russian army, russian military equipment
germany to send ukraine patriot systems, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, russian military, russian army, russian military equipment

Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog

08:33 GMT 29.07.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPatriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland.
Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The US and its European NATO allies have been working on arrangements to keep fueling the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with new deliveries including promises of additional Patriot batteries, sourced from European (not US) stocks.
The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard and divert vital funding away from healthcare and infrastructure, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
At the same time, Niemeyer stressed that Germany’s roads, bridges, and schools urgently need investment, as they are all in bad shape.
Funneling money into weapons instead will only make the nation grow poorer, he warned.

Germany faces a budget deficit of up to €172 billion ($200 billion) by 2029, Focus magazine reported, citing government sources. The shortfall, called a "need for action" in German fiscal terms, stems from tax arrears repayments to federal states and planned corporate tax cuts. These projections are part of the draft 2026 federal budget, expected to be approved Wednesday and submitted to parliament by the end of November.

Furthermore, the move could make Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer noted.
The Washington Post reported earlier that Berlin has already sent three Patriot systems and is now in talks with Washington to send more – and to refill its own shrinking arsenal.
US-made Patriot air defenses are no silver bullet for Ukraine – and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their vulnerabilities.
Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself.
"They are already being shipped. They are coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump told reporters.
Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.
Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
Analysis
Want To Wipe Out Patriot Systems? Ask The Russians How
18 July, 16:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала