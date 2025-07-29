https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/sending-patriots-to-ukraine-could-paint-target-on-germany---german-constitutional-watchdog-1122506962.html

Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog

Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog

Sputnik International

The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard, while also making Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.

2025-07-29T08:33+0000

2025-07-29T08:33+0000

2025-07-29T08:33+0000

world

germany

patriot missile system

patriot missiles

nato

ukraine

russia

donald trump

patriot

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93fc6216114ec9ddf6696644db4224d7.jpg

The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard and divert vital funding away from healthcare and infrastructure, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik. At the same time, Niemeyer stressed that Germany’s roads, bridges, and schools urgently need investment, as they are all in bad shape. Funneling money into weapons instead will only make the nation grow poorer, he warned. Furthermore, the move could make Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer noted.The Washington Post reported earlier that Berlin has already sent three Patriot systems and is now in talks with Washington to send more – and to refill its own shrinking arsenal. US-made Patriot air defenses are no silver bullet for Ukraine – and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their vulnerabilities.Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself."They are already being shipped. They are coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump told reporters.Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/want-to-wipe-out-patriot-systems-ask-the-russians-how-1122456944.html

germany

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

germany to send ukraine patriot systems, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, russian military, russian army, russian military equipment