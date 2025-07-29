https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/sending-patriots-to-ukraine-could-paint-target-on-germany---german-constitutional-watchdog-1122506962.html
Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog
Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog
Sputnik International
The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard, while also making Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
2025-07-29T08:33+0000
2025-07-29T08:33+0000
2025-07-29T08:33+0000
world
germany
patriot missile system
patriot missiles
nato
ukraine
russia
donald trump
patriot
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93fc6216114ec9ddf6696644db4224d7.jpg
The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine will hit German taxpayers hard and divert vital funding away from healthcare and infrastructure, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik. At the same time, Niemeyer stressed that Germany’s roads, bridges, and schools urgently need investment, as they are all in bad shape. Funneling money into weapons instead will only make the nation grow poorer, he warned. Furthermore, the move could make Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer noted.The Washington Post reported earlier that Berlin has already sent three Patriot systems and is now in talks with Washington to send more – and to refill its own shrinking arsenal. US-made Patriot air defenses are no silver bullet for Ukraine – and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their vulnerabilities.Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself."They are already being shipped. They are coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump told reporters.Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/want-to-wipe-out-patriot-systems-ask-the-russians-how-1122456944.html
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122507117_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_626dcb0ea8fe3da34ea02f32b25f4022.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany to send ukraine patriot systems, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, russian military, russian army, russian military equipment
germany to send ukraine patriot systems, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, russian military, russian army, russian military equipment
Sending Patriots to Ukraine Could Paint Target on Germany - German Constitutional Watchdog
The US and its European NATO allies have been working on arrangements to keep fueling the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, with new deliveries including promises of additional Patriot batteries, sourced from European (not US) stocks.
The decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine
will hit German taxpayers hard and divert vital funding away from healthcare and infrastructure, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
At the same time, Niemeyer stressed that Germany’s roads, bridges, and schools urgently need investment, as they are all in bad shape.
Funneling money into weapons instead will only make the nation grow poorer, he warned.
Germany faces a budget deficit of up to €172 billion ($200 billion) by 2029, Focus magazine reported, citing government sources. The shortfall, called a "need for action" in German fiscal terms, stems from tax arrears repayments to federal states and planned corporate tax cuts. These projections are part of the draft 2026 federal budget, expected to be approved Wednesday and submitted to parliament by the end of November.
Furthermore, the move could make Germany a target, Ralf Niemeyer noted.
The Washington Post reported earlier that Berlin has already sent three Patriot systems and is now in talks with Washington to send more – and to refill its own shrinking arsenal.
US-made Patriot air defenses are no silver bullet for Ukraine – and Russia’s arsenal has already exposed their vulnerabilities.
Earlier US President Donald Trump said that Patriot missiles are already being shipped to Ukraine
, they will be supplied from Germany, which will then replace them itself.
"They are already being shipped. They are coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany, and in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump told reporters.
Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any Ukraine-bound weapon shipments will be a legitimate target for Russian troops.